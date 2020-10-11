Prime Day Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Deals (2020): Early Deals On The Latest AirPods, Apple TV, MacBook Pro Reported by Spending Lab

Save on Apple deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring offers on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch & Apple TV.

Prime Day sales researchers at Spending Lab are comparing all the best early Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring discounts on the latest Apple Watch 6, iPad mini, iPhone 11, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, & Apple TV. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best Apple AirPods deals:

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:

More Apple deals:

In need of some more deals on MacBook, iPad, Airpod, Apple Watch, iPhone, & Apple TV? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Prime Day discounts last for a short amount of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and gain full access to the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day is the best time to buy Apple products such as the new Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, AirPods & AirPods Pro, Apple TV, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available.

Aside from purchasing your Apple products directly from an Apple store, a great alternative where you can even get better deals and options for older Apple products is buying them on Amazon. The retailer offers hundreds of deals on genuine Apple products from MacBooks to AirPods.

The latest iPhones like the iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 come in different colors and configurations on Amazon. If you prefer to save, you can get older iPhone models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 at affordable rates.

If you’re looking for a new Apple computer, Amazon has deals on the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. You’ll also find good deals on iMac and Mac mini. For lighter schoolwork or freelance work, the iPad and iPad mini might be better options. For fitness enthusiasts, you can get ahold of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch SE and even pair them with the Apple AirPods Pros.

Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.

Looking for more iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, & MacBook deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201011005035/en/