Prime Day Baby, Kids & Toddler Deals (2020): Early Diaper, Graco Car Seat, Stroller & Baby Monitor Savings Summarized by Retail Egg

Here’s a comparison of the latest early baby, kids, and toddler deals for Prime Day, including offers on Huggies and Pampers diapers, Graco strollers and car seats, and Infant Optics baby monitors. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best baby deals:
-
Save up to 44% on a wide range of baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on baby clothing, accessories and essentials
-
Save up to $50 on car seats from top brands including Graco, Britax, Safety 1st, UPPAbaby & Maxi-Cosi - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save 44% on the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment at Amazon - fragrance-free treatment for diaper rash, chapped cheeks and minor scrapes
-
Save up to 23% on baby diapers from top brands such as Pampers, Huggies & Luvs - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save 23% on the Pampers Pure Protection Hypoallergenic Baby Diapers at Amazon - enriched with shea butter and guarantees up to 12 hours of wetness protection
-
Save up to 20% on baby strollers from Graco, Britax, BOB, UPPAbaby and more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to 25% on baby monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on best-selling HD video baby monitors from top brands such as Motorola and VTech
-
Save 25% on the Victure FHD Baby Monitor at Amazon - Featuring motion detection and night vision, compatible with iOS & Android
Best toddler & kids deals:
-
Save up to 20% on kids clothing, tablets, toys & craft supplies - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to 40% on toddler clothes, shoes, car seats & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $50 on the Kidzone Kids Toy Electric Ride at Amazon - rechargeable toy bumper car for toddlers with joystick and remote control
-
Save $50 on the Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon - infant to toddler car seat featuring 6-position recline, 4 modes, and latch equipped for easy installation
-
Save $44 on the Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat at Amazon - 3-in-1 car seat supports rear-facing, front facing, & highback booster for toddlers up to 100lbs
-
Save 21% on the Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat at Amazon - space-saving car seat for infants & toddlers
-
Save $40 on the Graco Modes Click Connect Stroller at Amazon - ten riding options, from infant car seat carriers to infant strollers and toddler strollers
-
Save up to 25% on baby care, clothing, accessories, toys & gear - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Looking for more baby and toddler deals including strollers, diapers, car seats, and baby monitors? Click here to view the entire range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on baby monitors, car seats, strollers, and diapers for babies and toddlers during the two-day sale. Busy moms need not fret about not having enough time to shop for baby essentials. Amazon.com’s The Baby Store has all the basics, from diapers to strollers and car seats, and even baby monitors.
Major diaper brands like Huggies, Pampers, and Amazon’s own Mama Bear are available in The Baby Store. There’s also Seventh Generation which promises environment-friendly and fragrance and bleach-free diapers for babies with sensitive skin. Goodnites, the nighttime bedwetting underwear for young kids, is sold in all sizes. Diaper bags and other diaper accessories can also be found here.
One of the top-rated strollers in The Baby Store is the Graco DuoGlider Double Stroller. Not only is it a lifesaver for parents with 2 small babies or a baby and a toddler, but it is also a practical choice since it also accepts two Graco SnugRide Click Connect infant car seats.
As for baby monitors, Amazon baby product shoppers seem to love the Infant Optics DXR-8 video baby monitor. It’s not surprising at all as critics from baby sites and publications have tagged it as the Best Baby Monitor.
Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.
Want some more deals on baby, kids, and toddler products? Click here to browse the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
