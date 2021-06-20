|
Prime Day Beauty & Perfume Deals 2021: Best Early Makeup, Skincare & Cologne Deals Ranked by Retail Egg
Early beauty deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring skincare, makeup, cosmetics, perfume & cologne discounts
Prime Day 2021 researchers have revealed the top early beauty & perfume deals for Prime Day, featuring the latest offers on cosmetics, skincare, makeup, colognes & perfumes. Check out the full range of deals listed below.
Best perfume & cologne deals:
-
Save up to 50% on perfume from Versace, Revlon, and Clinique at Amazon - see the latest deals on top-rated women’s perfume like Versace Yellow Diamond, Revlon Fire & Ice, and Clinique Happy
-
Save up to 43% on best-selling Versace men and women’s perfume at Amazon - check top deals on Versace Eros Flame for Men, Versace Bright Crystal Absolu for Women, and more
-
Save up to 33% on Yves Saint Laurent perfume for men & women at Amazon - check the latest prices on classic favorites like Black Opium, L’Homme, Mon Paris, La Nuit De L’Homme, and Libre
-
Save up to 55% on men’s cologne from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Guy Laroche at Amazon - find the best deals on popular men’s colognes like Tommy, Drakkar Noir, and Polo Sport
-
Save up to 34% on Ralph Lauren men’s cologne at Amazon - see live prices on best-selling Ralph Lauren Polo Red, Polo Blue, Polo Green, and Polo Black cologne
-
Save up to 37% on Tommy Hilfiger colognes for men & women at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Girl, and T by Tommy cologne
Best makeup & cosmetics deals:
-
Save up to 81% on makeup and cosmetics at Amazon - check the best deals from L’Oreal, Maybelline, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and more
-
Save up to $29 on makeup brush sets & kits from BESTOPE, Nire Beauty, Bobbi Brown and more at Amazon - view the latest deals on professional makeup brush sets, foundation brushes, face brushes, and more
-
Save up to $50 on makeup sets, cases, kits, and tools at Amazon - check the link for the best deals from Shany, Urban Decay, Mauve, and more
-
Save on Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup, lipstick, eyeshadow, and more at Amazon - view the latest prices on foundation, brow definers, brow pens, and makeup palettes
-
Save up to 57% on Maybelline makeup essentials, moisturizers, and cosmetics at Amazon - check the best deals on concealers, mascara, lipstick, neutralizing makeup, and more
-
Save up to 11% on Morphe makeup & cosmetics at Amazon - find the best deals on brush sets, eyeshadow palettes, makeup setting sprays, foundation, and more
-
Save up to 29% on a wide range of Jeffree Star cosmetics at Amazon - see the best deals on best-selling Jeffree Star eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, mirror sets & more
-
Save up to 25% on top-rated Clinique makeup & cosmetics at Amazon - see the latest prices on liquid makeup, face powders, skincare sets, concealers, and more
Best skincare deals:
-
Save up to 54% on skincare bestsellers from Clinique, L’Oreal, Bio-Oil, Olay, and Garnier at Amazon - check the best deals on creams, serums, body oils, cleansers, and more
-
Save up to 51% on L’Oreal skincare must-haves at Amazon - check the link to see the latest deals on facial cleansers, day and night moisturizing creams, serums, overnight masks, and more
-
Save up to 39% on a wide range of Clinique skincare essentials at Amazon - see top deals on cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and acne solutions
-
Save up to 54% on Olay moisturizers, serums, facial lotions, and masks at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Olay Regenerist, Olay Total Effects, and Olay Age Defying products
-
Save up to 44% on skincare sets and kits at Amazon - view latest deals on top-rated bundles from Clinique, Olay, Nivea, Aveeno, and more
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare hundreds more upcoming and live savings across a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Beauty and perfume products top the list of a girl’s must-haves. Beauty products not only include makeup and cosmetics but skincare products as well. Affordable makeup brands are Max Factor, L’Oreal Paris, and Maybelline and these brands have all kinds of cosmetics in their lines. Meanwhile, skincare staples, Clinique, Garnier SkinActive, and Olay Regenerist have makeup removers and creams that prevent pimples and wrinkles. Ladies also love perfume from Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, and Juicy Couture. But girls who prefer cologne can always count on Victoria’s Secret and Jo Malone cologne sets.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005044/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|
|03:55a
|ELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
|
PU
|03:51a
|BEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
|
BU
|03:51a
|THE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
|
BU
|03:51a
|DJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
|
BU
|03:51a
|PRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
|
BU
|03:43a
|PELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
|
GL
|03:41a
|PRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
|
BU
|03:41a
|PRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
|
BU
|
|
|