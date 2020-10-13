Log in
Prime Day Blink, Ring, Arlo, Nest & Smart Home Deals (2020): Best Security Camera, Doorbell, Alarm, Floodlight & Philips Hue Smart Lighting Deals Presented by Retail Egg

10/13/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Prime Day smart home device & Blink, Nest, Arlo & Ring security camera deals are here. Explore all the top Nest Protect & Learning Thermostat, Ring Doorbell & Philips Hue smart bulb and light strip savings listed below

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales researchers have found all the best Arlo, Blink, Ring and Nest security camera & smart home deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on floodlight cams, indoor and outdoor home security cameras, smoke alarms, audio and video doorbells, and smart light bulbs from Philips Hue. Check out the best deals in the list below.

Amazon Prime Day savings are live for a short period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day is a yearly sales event where Amazon offers impressive deals on gadgets, appliances, apparel, and more.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.

A wide selection of Ring, Blink, Arlo, and Nest smart home security cameras and Philips Hue smart bulbs can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Security cameras provide extra peace of mind in being able to monitor important areas of the house. Video doorbells from Ring, Nest, Arlo, and Blink allow homeowners to check visitors at their front door and, with two-way talk, even converse with them. With motion-detecting sensors, outdoor cameras equipped with floodlights, spotlights, and sirens can scare off unauthorized entry.

Some smart home devices also improved home security in other ways. The Ring Alarm offers whole-home protection with door sensors, intuitive keypad, and mobile notifications. The Nest Protect can similarly send phone alerts when detecting smoke and carbon monoxide, while the Nest Learning Thermostat facilitates easy control over room temperatures. Philips Hue smart bulbs can be switched on and off remotely or by schedule, ensuring key areas are illuminated at correct times.

Across the world, Prime members snapped up over 175 million total items during last year’s sale - ranging from gadgets and appliances to groceries and everyday essentials.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
