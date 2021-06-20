Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Cell Phone Deals (2021): Top Early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy & More Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

06/20/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Prime Day phone deals for 2021 are underway, explore the top Prime Day OnePlus 9, Google Pixel (5, 4a, 4XL), Galaxy S21 & iPhone 12 smartphone sales below

Find the latest early phone deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the top iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max, OnePlus 8, Pixel 4a 5G & Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best OnePlus & Android cell phone deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:

Best unlocked iPhone deals:

More unlocked cell phone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more offers. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Mobile phones have steadily improved in speed, power and features over the years, now evolving to being the social tool for everyone, with its online connectivity, camera capabilities and more. Without a doubt, the top smartphone to consider is the Apple iPhone, which arguably boasts a smoother interface over its Android counterparts. The Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more Android-based cell phones all provide competitive options, especially when considering budgets, app diversity and general compatibility. Shoppers can further decide between opting for a carrier-locked model or an unlocked phone with the flexibility to choose data plans afterwards.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aCongo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
RE
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:33aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS