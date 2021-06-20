Prime Day Cell Phone Deals (2021): Top Early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy & More Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

Early Prime Day phone deals for 2021 are underway, explore the top Prime Day OnePlus 9, Google Pixel (5, 4a, 4XL), Galaxy S21 & iPhone 12 smartphone sales below

Find the latest early phone deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the top iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max, OnePlus 8, Pixel 4a 5G & Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best OnePlus & Android cell phone deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:

Best unlocked iPhone deals:

More unlocked cell phone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more offers. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Mobile phones have steadily improved in speed, power and features over the years, now evolving to being the social tool for everyone, with its online connectivity, camera capabilities and more. Without a doubt, the top smartphone to consider is the Apple iPhone, which arguably boasts a smoother interface over its Android counterparts. The Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more Android-based cell phones all provide competitive options, especially when considering budgets, app diversity and general compatibility. Shoppers can further decide between opting for a carrier-locked model or an unlocked phone with the flexibility to choose data plans afterwards.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005200/en/