Prime Day Cell Phone, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone & Pixel Deals (2020): iPhone 11, Pixel 4 & 5 & Galaxy S20 Cell Phone Deals Identified by Save Bubble

Amazon Prime Day cell phone and iPhone deals are underway, browse the latest Prime Day Samsung Galaxy S20FE Ultra, Apple iPhone SE, 11 & X & Google Pixel 4a & XL smartphone deals here on this page

Amazon Prime Day 2020 researchers at Save Bubble have identified the top deals for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, and more cell phones for Amazon Prime Day, including the latest discounts on the latest Google Pixel 5 and 4, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Ultra, and S20FE mobile phones. Shop the best deals using the links below.

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

More cell phone deals:

Looking for more deals on cell phones and iPhone smartphones? Click here to check out the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Prime Day offers are live for a certain time period. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day celebrates and rewards Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals across a wide variety of items - from Amazon’s own smart home devices and tablets to the latest trends in fashion and homeware.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime members can save on Pixel 4, Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 and SE, and more smartphones during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. When it comes to cell phones, Apple, Samsung, and Google are some of the top brands that deliver the latest mobile technologies and features.

Apple's iPhone was among the cell phones that made the smartphone category, and the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the latest models it has to offer, aside from the refreshed iPhone SE. They deliver impeccable performance with their A13 Bionic chip, and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max take things up a notch with their OLED displays, a departure from LCD.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE are some of the most popular smartphones around, and for good reason. Besides offering impressive performance, these up the ante in mobile photography, as well as cell phone connectivity with their 5G variants.

Meanwhile, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are two of the best smartphones that provide a clean Android experience. Not only that, but they're also the first cell phones to offer Motion Sense, allowing users to trigger certain actions without physically touching the device. For those who can do without the bells and whistles, the Pixel 4a is a budget variant with comparable performance and features, including HDR support.

Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.

In need of some more mobile phone and iPhone cell phone deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005567/en/