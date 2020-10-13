|
Prime Day Chromebook, MacBook & Laptop Deals (2020): Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & HP Laptop Deals Revealed by Retail Egg
10/13/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Save on a wide selection of MacBook, Chromebook and Windows laptop deals at the Prime Day sale, including Microsoft Surface, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and Dell business laptop savings
Here’s our guide to all the latest laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with savings on Apple MacBooks and MacBook Pros, Microsoft Surface tablet hybrids, Chromebooks, and business laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best MacBook & laptop deals:
-
Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
-
Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon - 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
-
Save $99 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon - with 13-inch Retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
-
Save $151 on the Apple iMac at Amazon - 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop with 2.7GHz Core i5, 1 TB hard drive, and 8GB memory
-
Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Chromebook deals:
-
Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $230 on the Newest Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (2020) at Amazon - Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, up to 12.5 Hrs battery life, USB Type-C WiFi
-
Save $209 on the Google Pixelbook at Amazon - 7th gen intel core i7 processor, 16gb ram and 512gb for storage, 4-in-1 design
-
Save $182 on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook at Amazon - powered by Intel Celeron N3060 with 4GB memory, 16GB eMMC flash memory & HDMI & USB 3.0 ports
-
Save $70 on the HP X360 Chromebook 11.6’’ 2-in-1 Touchscreen at Amazon - Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, WiFi, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1
-
Save $68 on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon - 15.6" HD laptop with Intel N4000 & 4GB RAM, comes with a free protective sleeve
-
Save $61 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 2-in-1 Convertible at Amazon - Intel Core i5-8250U, 13.5" 2K touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR3, 128GB eMMC, backlit keyboard
-
Save $62 on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 at Amazon - 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10
-
Save $45 on the HP Chromebook 11 at Amazon - 11.6" HD UWVA anti-glare LED slim, Celeron, 4GB, 16GB, Chrome OS
Best HP & Dell laptop deals:
-
Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series
-
Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors - click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $398 on the Dell XPS 13 7390 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - 13.3 inch 4K UHD Laptop with 1TB SSD, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 & 16GB RAM
-
Save $127 on the Dell Inspiron 5000 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon - 15.6-Inch Full HD laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard & Intel UHD Graphics
-
Save $146 on the 2020 Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon - i3 1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 128GB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD graphics, HDMI, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth
-
Save $141 on the 2020 HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon - i5 1035G1, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI
-
Save $115 on the HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop at Amazon - i7-10510U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, webcam kill switch
-
Save $104 on the newest HP 15.6" HD Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon - premium business HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
-
Save $94 on the HP Pavilion x360 14 Convertible Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - 14” full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, backlit keyboard
-
Save $40 on the 2020 HP 14” HD Laptop at Amazon - equipped with AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 8GB DDR4 RAM & 512GB SSD
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
-
Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $451 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Amazon - with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB capacity, and all-day battery life with up to 14.5 hours of video playback
-
Save $349 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon - the best Surface laptop for PC gaming with a 13.5-inch display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB capacity
-
Save $176 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon - 12.3-inch touch-screen, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, and all-day battery life up to 10.5 hours
-
Save $179 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 at Amazon - ultra-slim 2-in-1 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB capacity
Best ASUS & Lenovo laptop deals:
-
Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $129 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Generation Ultrabook at Amazon - Core i7-8565U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14" FHD display, backlit keyboard
-
Save $34 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop Computer at Amazon - with 4GB DDR4 memory, 64GB eMMC flash memory & Windows 10 Home 64-bit operating system
-
Save $76 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop at Amazon - equipped with Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
-
Save $303 on the ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - 14” FHD NanoEdge bezel Touch Display, i7-10510U CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Innovative ScreenPad Plus
-
Save $150 on the Asus ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - 13.3” Full HD NanoEdge Bezel, Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
-
Save $150 on the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 15 Mobile Workstation Laptop at Amazon - 15.6” 4K UHD NanoEdge bezel, i7-9750H, 32GB DDR4, 512G+512GB RAID 0 SSD, GeForce RTX 2060
-
Save 26% on the 2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop at Amazon - AMD Ryzen 3200U, AMD Radeon Vega 3, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4 memory [only 1 left in stock}
Want some more highly rated laptop deals? Click here to shop the entire range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
Amazon Prime Day is a much-anticipated annual shopping and entertainment event where Prime members enjoy discounts and deals across thousands of products on Amazon.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on Windows, Chrome and macOS laptops. Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft are the most popular laptop makers around, some of which manufacture Chromebooks as well.
The latest MacBook models are the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air is a mix of portability and performance, while the MacBook Pro has a stronger focus on power and features.
ASUS offers the sleek ZenBook, the versatile VivoBook, gaming laptop models such as ROG and TUF Gaming, and a variety of Chromebooks. Meanwhile, HP has the Pavilion and the compact Stream, as well as the Chromebook x360 family.
Dell’s Inspiron and XPS are two of its most well-known laptops. The Inspiron is an extensive lineup that varies in features and sizes, while the XPS 13 and XPS 15 are the company’s high-end models that are portable with a lot of power under the hood. Lenovo stands out with the 2-in-1 and slim Yoga laptops and the iconic ThinkPad.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and the detachable Surface Book 3 are the latest laptop models from the company. These have a reputation of not only for being stylish but also powerful.
With more than a million deals exclusively offered to Prime members, last year’s Prime Day sale was Amazon’s largest sales event in its history.
