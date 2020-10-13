Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Deals for Teachers 2020: Top School Supplies & College Student Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Save on a range of school supply deals for teachers, college students, & K-12 students at the Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the top discounts on school devices such as MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets, & computer desks

Here’s a summary of the top school supply deals for students and teachers for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on college gadgets like the Microsoft Surface, MacBooks, iPads, Fire HD tablets, and Windows laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best school supply deals:

Best college student deals:

Best Apple iPad, tablet & laptop deals:

Looking for more deals on school supplies and gadgets for teachers, K-12 students, and college students? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

Prime Day savings only last for a short length of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and access the whole Prime Day sale.

Shoppers looking for deals on teacher school supplies and gadgets for college students can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. The school supply deals that teachers and college students are looking for on Amazon are no longer confined to bags, pens, and other traditional school supplies. With more and more schools opting for blended learning and, for some, fully-remote learning, school supplies for virtual learning are more in demand than ever.

Among the best school supply deals for teachers and students include discounts on tablets, laptops, headphones, and mice. In addition, Chromebooks have also risen in popularity as a cost-effective alternative to MacBooks and Windows laptops. Teachers and college students who want higher-quality video for online presentations may want to invest in HD webcams from Logitech as well. Computer desks and office chairs have also become a must-have school supply, as teachers and students strive to create a conducive virtual learning environment at home.

Prime Day sales in 2019 beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday totals in 2018, showing just how large Amazon’s shopping event has become.

Looking for more School Supply & Deals for Teachers deals? Click here to access the entire range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
06:41aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
PR
06:41aTESLA : cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China
RE
06:40aLOCATIONAL QUALITY 2020 : Zug just ahead of Basel-Stadt; Geneva closing in on Zurich
PU
06:40aROXGOLD : Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
PU
06:40aOpen Market Operations - 13 October 2020
PU
06:40aPUMA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:39aROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes
PR
06:38aEU seeks to bring order to confusing COVID-era travel
RE
06:38aALTERNUS ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group