Prime Day Deals for Teachers 2020: Top School Supplies & College Student Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk

Save on a range of school supply deals for teachers, college students, & K-12 students at the Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the top discounts on school devices such as MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets, & computer desks

Here’s a summary of the top school supply deals for students and teachers for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on college gadgets like the Microsoft Surface, MacBooks, iPads, Fire HD tablets, and Windows laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best school supply deals:

Best college student deals:

Best Apple iPad, tablet & laptop deals:

Looking for more deals on school supplies and gadgets for teachers, K-12 students, and college students? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

Prime Day savings only last for a short length of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and access the whole Prime Day sale.

Shoppers looking for deals on teacher school supplies and gadgets for college students can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. The school supply deals that teachers and college students are looking for on Amazon are no longer confined to bags, pens, and other traditional school supplies. With more and more schools opting for blended learning and, for some, fully-remote learning, school supplies for virtual learning are more in demand than ever.

Among the best school supply deals for teachers and students include discounts on tablets, laptops, headphones, and mice. In addition, Chromebooks have also risen in popularity as a cost-effective alternative to MacBooks and Windows laptops. Teachers and college students who want higher-quality video for online presentations may want to invest in HD webcams from Logitech as well. Computer desks and office chairs have also become a must-have school supply, as teachers and students strive to create a conducive virtual learning environment at home.

Prime Day sales in 2019 beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday totals in 2018, showing just how large Amazon’s shopping event has become.

Looking for more School Supply & Deals for Teachers deals? Click here to access the entire range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005561/en/