Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Dell Laptop, PC, Monitor & XPS Deals (2021): Early Dell XPS 13, Desktop Computer & More Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles

06/20/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on Dell deals at the early Prime Day sale, including all the best Dell XPS (13, 15, 17), Dell desktop computer, monitor & laptop savings

Prime Day researchers have listed all the latest early Dell PC, XPS, monitor & laptop deals for Prime Day, including savings on Dell XPS 17, 15 & 13. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Dell laptop deals:

Best Dell PC deals:

Best Dell monitor deals:

In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for more discounts. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell laptops like the XPS 13, 15, and 17 are some of the sleekest and most powerful of their kind. The latest Dell XPS 13, for instance, can be configured with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. In comparison, the Dell XPS 15 is larger and has more space, housing up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU as opposed to Iris Xe graphics. But the Dell XPS 17 takes it up a notch with a GeForce RTX 2060, featuring ray tracing and DLSS. Best-selling Dell monitors include the UltraSharp range and Alienware gaming variants. Meanwhile, top-rated Dell desktops include the compact Inspiron series and the easy-to-upgrade XPS Desktop.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES  : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
PU
03:51aBEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
BU
03:51aTHE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
BU
03:51aDJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
BU
03:43aPELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
03:41aPRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
BU
03:41aPRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
2PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
3FABIO PANETTA: Interview with Financial Times
4PINTEREST, INC. : PINS DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Pinterest, Inc. of D..
5BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close..

HOT NEWS