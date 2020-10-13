Prime Day Dyson, Roomba, Shark Vacuum Deals 2020: Best Vacuum Cleaner & Robot Vac Savings Found by Retail Fuse

Here’s a guide to the best vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on Roomba robot vacuum, Shark Navigator cleaners, Dyson Animal & Bissell bagless vacuum cleaners. View the latest deals using the links below.
Best Dyson vacuum deals:
Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:
-
Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3+
-
Save up to $201 on the latest Roomba models like the i3, i7, S9, 960, 980 & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $116 on a wide selection of robot vacuums from top brands including Shark ION, Roborock, Neato, eufy, ILIFE, Roomba & Samsung POWERbot - at the Prime Day sale
-
Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum w/ automatic dirt disposal, smart mapping & Alexa connectivity
-
Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - boasts iRobot’s PerfectEdge technology for advanced cleaning & features self-emptying automatic dirt disposal
-
Save 21% on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - features 5x the power suction of the entry-level Roomba 600 series
-
Save $110 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon - equipped w/ LiDAR navigation for more efficient cleaning & a large electric water tank for automatic mopping
-
Save $72 on the GOOVI 1600Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon - top-selling self-charging robot vacuum that’s perfect for homes w/ pets & carpeted floors
-
Save $110 on the Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - Ecovacs’ bestseller with max power suction & self-charging, quiet operation, up to 110 minutes runtime
-
Save $301 on the Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO at Amazon- 2-in-1 vacuuming & mopping robot with Smart Navi 3.0 Systematic Cleaning & multi-floor mapping
Best Shark vacuum deals:
More vacuum deals:
Looking for more vacuum cleaner deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers are available for a short amount of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy the whole Prime Day sale.
Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on cordless vacuums, handheld vacuum cleaners & robot vacuums for carpets, pets & more. Dyson and Shark lead other vacuum cleaner brands on lightweight stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and canister vacuum cleaners.
The popular Dyson V11 series of cordless vacuums, which feature LED screens, battery-saving triggers, and 60 minute runtimes, include the V11 Animal, V11 Outsize, and V11 Torque Drive. For upright vacuums, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro and Shark Rotator Lift-Away Professional are both highly rated for their powerful suction and versatility.
Roomba robot vacuums from iRobot are highly desired for their hassle-free cleaning capabilities. The Roomba i7+ is currently its most advanced model, featuring a self-emptying charging dock, smart mapping, and full Wi-Fi connectivity. More Roombas at different price points can be found, ranging from the Roomba s9, e5, 960, to the 675, with varying navigation systems and suction power.
Other highly regarded vacuum brands on Amazon are Bissell, Miele, Eureka, Roborock, and eufy.
Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July – the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.
Want some more robovacs and cordless vacuum deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005499/en/