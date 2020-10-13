Log in
Prime Day Dyson, Roomba, Shark Vacuum Deals 2020: Best Vacuum Cleaner & Robot Vac Savings Found by Retail Fuse

10/13/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Prime Day vacuum deals for 2020 are underway, browse all the best Dyson cordless vacuums, Roomba and Shark robovacs, Shark and Eureka upright vacuum cleaners sales below

Here’s a guide to the best vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on Roomba robot vacuum, Shark Navigator cleaners, Dyson Animal & Bissell bagless vacuum cleaners. View the latest deals using the links below.

Best Dyson vacuum deals:

Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:

Best Shark vacuum deals:

More vacuum deals:

Looking for more vacuum cleaner deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers are available for a short amount of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy the whole Prime Day sale.

Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on cordless vacuums, handheld vacuum cleaners & robot vacuums for carpets, pets & more. Dyson and Shark lead other vacuum cleaner brands on lightweight stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and canister vacuum cleaners.

The popular Dyson V11 series of cordless vacuums, which feature LED screens, battery-saving triggers, and 60 minute runtimes, include the V11 Animal, V11 Outsize, and V11 Torque Drive. For upright vacuums, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro and Shark Rotator Lift-Away Professional are both highly rated for their powerful suction and versatility.

Roomba robot vacuums from iRobot are highly desired for their hassle-free cleaning capabilities. The Roomba i7+ is currently its most advanced model, featuring a self-emptying charging dock, smart mapping, and full Wi-Fi connectivity. More Roombas at different price points can be found, ranging from the Roomba s9, e5, 960, to the 675, with varying navigation systems and suction power.

Other highly regarded vacuum brands on Amazon are Bissell, Miele, Eureka, Roborock, and eufy.

Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July – the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.

Want some more robovacs and cordless vacuum deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
