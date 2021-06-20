Prime Day Echo Show & Echo Dot Deals 2021: Early Amazon Echo Show 8, Echo Dot 4th Gen & More Sales Identified by Retail Egg

Save on Echo Dot & Echo Show deals at the early Prime Day sale, including Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Dot 3rd gen & more

Prime Day sales researchers have rounded up the best early Echo Dot & Echo Show 5 & 8 deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring all the latest offers on Echo Dot bundles, Echo Show smart displays & more. Shop the best deals using the links below.

Best Amazon Echo deals:

More smart home deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for even more savings on a huge range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon is refreshing its line of smart speakers and smart displays with the 2021 releases of popular devices. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the second generation release of the mid-sized smart display, now featuring auto-framing for its improved 13MP camera. Also on its 2nd Gen update is the Echo Show 5, a more compact option for smart home controls on nightstands. Amazon further gave its beloved Echo Dot a facelift, as it now sports a globe-like shape along with a digital LED clock in front. Buyers can expect faster performance and upgraded sound from these new Amazon devices compared to earlier versions.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005226/en/