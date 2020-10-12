Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung & Apple Watch Deals (2020): Early Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin Smartwatch & Fitbit Fitness Tracker Sales Researched by Retail Egg

Find the latest early smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin deals. Shop the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
-
Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
-
Save $34 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
-
Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Fitbit deals:
-
Save up to 28% on Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 & 2, Charge 4 & 3, Alta HR, Inspire 2 & more top-rated Fitbit models - at the Prime Day sale
-
Save 22% on the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch at Amazon - with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smart features, & 4 day battery life
-
Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (Built-in GPS) at Amazon - with small and large interchangeable bands, Android and iOS compatibility & fitness and health tracking
-
Save up to $35 on the latest Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers - click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on Fitbit smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4 & Inspire 2
Best Garmin deals:
-
Save up to $150 on Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner & Venu smartwatches - check all the latest deals on top-rated Garmin smartwatches like the Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4, Fenix 6 & Forerunner series
-
Save $160 on the Garmin Fenix 6X Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon - multisport watch with preloaded maps, music storage, plus up to 21 days of battery life
-
Save $72 on the Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS at Amazon - built to US Military grade standards, with fitness and health tracking as well as smart notifications
-
Save 34% on the Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch at Amazon - with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and all-day activity tracking
-
Save $47 on the Garmin vívoactive 4 Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon - features body energy monitoring, Spotify compatibility, & 8 days of battery life
-
Save $50 on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch at Amazon - with blood oxygen monitoring, Garmin Pay, and Spotify compatibility
-
Save 34% on the Garmin vivomove Smartwatch (Unisex) at Amazon - hybrid smartwatch with wellness monitoring tools, fitness tracking, and smart features
-
Save 25% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker at Amazon - with Pulse OX and heart rate monitoring, call and text notifications & seven day battery life
-
Check out the full range of Garmin smartwatches, GPS devices & golf gear on sale for Prime Day
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:
More watch deals:
Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers some of the best deals on Apple Watch & Samsung Galaxy Watch, including smartwatches & fitness trackers from top brands like Garmin & Fitbit, making the two-day sale a great time to buy. Apple recently came out with two new smartwatches, namely the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Equipped with new sensors, the Apple Watch Series 6 is able to take your ECG as well as measure your blood oxygen levels. Its biggest rival would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 which is also capable of these medical functions. As for the Apple Watch SE, it’s a more affordable way to get your hands on an Apple Watch.
Fitbit has also launched a couple of new devices this year, including the Fitbit Charge 4. It has an impressive 7-day battery life, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate tracking, making it one of the best fitness trackers in the market. As for the Fitbit Versa 3, another new release from the brand, it has a 6-day battery life and is able to optimize your sleep and set the proper pace with GPS. If you want a fitness tracker that can give you more of a smartwatch experience, however, the Garmin vivoactive 4 is a good option.
