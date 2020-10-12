Log in
Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung & Apple Watch Deals (2020): Early Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin Smartwatch & Fitbit Fitness Tracker Sales Researched by Retail Egg

10/12/2020 | 04:06am EDT

The latest early Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin & Samsung smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring Apple Watch 6 & 5, Fitbit Versa, Garmin vivoactive & Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Find the latest early smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin deals. Shop the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Fitbit deals:

Best Garmin deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:

More watch deals:

Looking for more deals on Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit & Samsung Galaxy Watch? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Prime Day sales are available for a certain time period. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers some of the best deals on Apple Watch & Samsung Galaxy Watch, including smartwatches & fitness trackers from top brands like Garmin & Fitbit, making the two-day sale a great time to buy. Apple recently came out with two new smartwatches, namely the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Equipped with new sensors, the Apple Watch Series 6 is able to take your ECG as well as measure your blood oxygen levels. Its biggest rival would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 which is also capable of these medical functions. As for the Apple Watch SE, it’s a more affordable way to get your hands on an Apple Watch.

Fitbit has also launched a couple of new devices this year, including the Fitbit Charge 4. It has an impressive 7-day battery life, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate tracking, making it one of the best fitness trackers in the market. As for the Fitbit Versa 3, another new release from the brand, it has a 6-day battery life and is able to optimize your sleep and set the proper pace with GPS. If you want a fitness tracker that can give you more of a smartwatch experience, however, the Garmin vivoactive 4 is a good option.

Prime members enjoyed exclusive access to more than a million deals during Prime Day 2019, Amazon’s largest sale to date.

Interested in more deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, Garmin & Fitbit? Click here to access the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
