Prime Day Furniture Deals 2020: Best Early Sofa, Rug, Desk, Office Chair & More Home & Patio Furniture Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
10/12/2020 | 01:58am EDT
Save on furniture deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring living room, office & patio furniture deals
Compare the best early home & garden furniture deals for Prime Day, together with couch, rug, carpet, office chair & desk & lawn & patio set discounts. Find the best deals using the links below.
Best coffee table deals:
Best kitchen & dining deals:
Save 45% on the Winsome Wood Nolan Occasional Table at Amazon - clean, traditional lines make the Nolan Coffee table a great fit for any décor and home
Save 41% on the WE Furniture Company Modern Farmhouse Buffet Sideboard at Amazon - rustic, modern farmhouse design style for a charming country feel
Save $353 on the Crosley Furniture Shelby 7-Piece Dining Set at Amazon - crafted with solid hardwood and wood veneers, with table, extension leaf, and 6 chairs
Save $197 on the Linon Ardmore Kitchen Nook Set at Amazon - 5-piece kitchen nook set for casual daily dining, includes table, side bench, and 3-section corner unit
Save $180 on the WE 6 Person Rustic Farmhouse Wood and Metal Room Kitchen Table Set at Amazon - made with solid pine wood, distressed table top and painted legs
Save 41% on the Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Fabric Dining Chairs at Amazon - (2) dining chairs, distressed wood with soft edges along the chair
Save 58% on the Safavieh American Homes Collection Burris Country Farmhouse Spindle Side Chair at Amazon - crafted of sustainable rubber wood, this set of two brings comfort and style to the table
Best bedroom furniture deals:
Save $342 on the Linon Silver Harper Vanity Set at Amazon - decorative curvy front legs, mirrored front and sides, includes Vanity and stool
Save $103 on the VASAGLE Tri-Folding Necklace Hooked Mirror Vanity Set at Amazon - 7 drawers, 6 organizers, makeup dressing table with cushioned stool, easy assembly
Save 47% on the FURINNO Andrey End Table Nightstand Set at Amazon - simple stylish design comes in set of two, are functional and suitable for any room
Save 48% on the WE Furniture Company Modern Round Side End Accent Table at Amazon - durable, laminate table top, end or side table or nightstand in bedroom
Save 53% on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Alisdair Nightstand at Amazon - 2-drawer traditional bedside table with lavish yet simple Louis Philippe-style molding details
Save 52% on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Willowton Nightstand at Amazon - two-tone rustic nightstand, antiqued details, built-in USB port, easy assembly
Best sofa deals:
Best desk deals:
Best office chair deals:
Best rug deals:
Best patio furniture & hot tub deals:
Best TV stand deals:
More furniture deals:
In need of some more furniture deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day page to view all the active offers available now.
Prime Day 2020 discounts run for a brief period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of office chair, desk, rug, sofa & patio & lawn set deals on Amazon. Amazon offers a wide range of furniture, from couches and rugs for the living room to office chairs and desks for the study, as well as patio furniture for the garden.
Their selection of couches and sofas stretches from sectional sofas and corner sofas to sleeper sofas and recliners. Depending on budget and interior design preferences, couches on Amazon are available in a range of materials including leather, fabric, wood, metal and polyurethane. Top rated sofa brands on Amazon include Best Choice Products and Signature Design by Ashley.
In terms of office furniture, Amazon’s range of desks includes standing desks, computer desks and gaming desks. They also sell ergonomic and adjustable height office chairs, available at a range of price-points from the more budget-friendly AmazonBasics label to premium executive leather office chairs.
While it’s usually a mid-summer sales event in July, this year’s Prime Day sale is taking place in the fall for the first time.
Interested in more deals on home, office, lawn & patio furniture? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
