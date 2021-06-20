|
Prime Day Gaming Deals 2021: Early Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5, Gaming PC, Laptop & Chair Sales Shared by Consumer Walk
Save on a selection of deals for gamers at the Prime Day 2021 sale, including early gaming headset, racing wheel, gaming chair and gaming laptop discounts
Here’s our summary of the top early gaming deals for Prime Day 2021, including all the top discounts on gaming PCs, gaming chairs, Logitech & Thrustmaster racing wheels, best selling consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, gaming headsets and more. Find the best deals in the list below.
Best racing wheel deals:
Best gaming headset deals:
Best gaming chair deals:
-
Save up to 56% on ergonomic gaming chairs from GTRacing, X Rocker & more at Amazon - the best deals on pro gaming chairs, high back chairs, racing-style chairs, and more
-
Save up to $45 on GTRacing gaming chairs at Amazon - check the latest prices on heavy-duty and luxury GTRacing computer chairs, gaming chairs, office chairs, and more
-
Save up to 43% on X Rocker chairs at Amazon - featuring pedestal chairs, recliners, vibrating floor chairs, and more
Best gaming PC deals:
Best gaming laptop deals:
Best Nintendo Switch deals:
Best PS5 deals:
Best Xbox One deals:
-
Save up to 17% on Xbox One X consoles, controllers, and titles at Amazon - check live deals on top-selling Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles, bundles, and accessories
-
Save up to $121 on Xbox One X 1TB consoles at Amazon - access the expansive Xbox One library with standard and Limited Edition consoles featuring Native 4K, HDR, and Ultra HD graphics
-
Save on Xbox One X bundles at Amazon - featuring bundled AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and more
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view more upcoming and live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Gaming enthusiasts have a lot of options nowadays. A gaming PC with the latest hardware will always be the top choice for hardcore players that want the best performance while consoles offer excellent value for money for those that want to get the best out of their hard earned money. The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are fast gaming consoles that only cost a fraction of a high-end PC and they are significant upgrades over the previous generation PS4 and Xbox One X consoles. For mobile gamers, a gaming laptop or the Nintendo Switch are excellent choices to enjoy the latest games. With the popularity of gaming on the rise, many online retail stores offer deals for gamers for accessories and peripherals such as gaming headsets, gaming chairs, controllers and more.
