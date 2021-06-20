Log in
Prime Day Gaming Deals 2021: Early Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5, Gaming PC, Laptop & Chair Sales Shared by Consumer Walk

06/20/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on a selection of deals for gamers at the Prime Day 2021 sale, including early gaming headset, racing wheel, gaming chair and gaming laptop discounts

Here’s our summary of the top early gaming deals for Prime Day 2021, including all the top discounts on gaming PCs, gaming chairs, Logitech & Thrustmaster racing wheels, best selling consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, gaming headsets and more. Find the best deals in the list below.

Best racing wheel deals:

Best gaming headset deals:

Best gaming chair deals:

Best gaming PC deals:

Best gaming laptop deals:

Best Nintendo Switch deals:

Best PS5 deals:

Best Xbox One deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view more upcoming and live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gaming enthusiasts have a lot of options nowadays. A gaming PC with the latest hardware will always be the top choice for hardcore players that want the best performance while consoles offer excellent value for money for those that want to get the best out of their hard earned money. The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are fast gaming consoles that only cost a fraction of a high-end PC and they are significant upgrades over the previous generation PS4 and Xbox One X consoles. For mobile gamers, a gaming laptop or the Nintendo Switch are excellent choices to enjoy the latest games. With the popularity of gaming on the rise, many online retail stores offer deals for gamers for accessories and peripherals such as gaming headsets, gaming chairs, controllers and more.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
