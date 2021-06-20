Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals (2021): Top Early ASUS ROG, Razer, MSI, HP Omen, Dell Alienware & More Deals Listed by Retail Egg

Here’s a guide to the best early gaming laptop deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on top rated laptops such as the HP Omen, MSI Raider, Razer Blade, ASUS ROG Strix, Alienware m17 and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best gaming laptop deals:
Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon - see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
Save up to 47% on Razer gaming laptops at Amazon - click the link for current deals on Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade Pro & more Razer gaming laptops
Save up to $369 on Dell Alienware gaming laptops at Amazon - find the hottest deals on Alienware m15, m17 & more gaming laptops
Save up to $430 on HP Omen, HP Pavilion & more HP gaming laptops at Amazon - check live prices on HP gaming laptops equipped with 11th gen Intel & 5th gen AMD processors
Save up to $299 on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on MSI Raider, Leopard & more gaming laptops featuring RTX 2000 & 3000 mobile GPUs
Save on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon - browse ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming & more ASUS laptops with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs
More gaming deals:
Save on high-performance gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon - check deals on gaming PCs featuring the latest graphics cards from AMD & NVIDIA
Save on PlayStation 5 consoles, games, controllers, and more at Amazon - see the latest deals on the PS5 console including discounts on bundles and accessories
Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, games & accessories at Amazon - check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, joy-con controllers and bundles, cases & more
Save on Xbox One X consoles, controllers, and titles at Amazon - check live deals on top-selling Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles, bundles, and accessories
Save up to 60% on gaming headsets from Razer, Astro, HyperX, Corsair & Turtle Beach at Amazon - check popular deals on a wide range of gaming headsets for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series consoles
Save up to 56% on ergonomic gaming chairs from GTRacing, X Rocker & more at Amazon - the best deals on pro gaming chairs, high back chairs, racing-style chairs, and more
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare hundreds more upcoming and live discounts. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Dell Alienware gaming laptops are designed to give the best mobile gaming experience, with high resolution screens that have a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz. They are configurable to have the latest CPUs from either Intel and AMD, as well as the latest RTX 3000 GPUs from NVIDIA. Razer gaming laptops are also configurable and they are well-known to have ultra-slim designs that are lightweight. The HP Omen, ASUS ROG and MSI gaming laptops are also standouts in the world of gaming laptops.
