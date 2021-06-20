Log in
Prime Day Garmin Watch Deals 2021: Best Early Garmin Forerunner, fenix, Instinct & vivoactive Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

06/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Garmin deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the best Garmin fenix 6 & 5, vivoactive, Forerunner & Instinct sales

Early Prime Day Garmin watch deals are underway. Find the best offers on Garmin Instinct, Forerunner, vivoactive & fenix 5 & 6. Access the full range of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Garmin watch deals:

Best smartwatch deals:

Best fitness tracker deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to see the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s full range of active deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Garmin’s lineup of adventure watches boasts a rugged construction that’s designed to military-grade standards. Apart from extensive sports modes, they also come equipped with new health and smart features. The Garmin fenix 6, for instance, builds on the strength of the fenix 5 while also introducing SpO2 monitoring and contactless payments. For those on a budget, the Garmin vivoactive is a less flashy option with many core outdoor tracking features available. Meanwhile, the midrange Garmin Instinct series offers extended battery life thanks to options for solar charging and battery-saving modes. On the other hand, athletes, particularly runners, will benefit more from niche-specific devices like the Garmin Forerunner and Venu series

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
