Prime Day Garmin Watch Deals 2021: Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse

Save on a wide selection of Garmin deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early Garmin Vivosmart 4, Tactix, Fenix (5, 6), Forerunner 235 & Vivoactive 3 savings

Prime Day experts have compared all the top early Garmin watch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the latest discounts on Garmin vivosmart fitness trackers, Fenix and Forerunner multisport watches, Instinct outdoor watches & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Garmin watch deals:

Best smartwatch deals:

Best fitness tracker deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to access the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When it comes to fitness and outdoor recreation, Garmin watches are usually top-of-the-mind. The Garmin Fenix lineup, for instance, boasts rugged adventure watches with extensive outdoor activity tracking advanced navigation features. For those who want sports-focused smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive and Forerunner devices are worth considering. The Vivoactive 4 is a jack-of-all-trades option with support for up to 20 activities, while the Forerunner is designed for running and general cardio activities. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct shares the same DNA as the Fenix lineup but at a lower price point. The Instinct watches are known for their extended battery life, particularly the Instinct Solar edition that comes with a solar charging feature.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005005/en/