Prime Day Garmin Watch Deals 2021: Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse

Prime Day experts have compared all the top early Garmin watch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the latest discounts on Garmin vivosmart fitness trackers, Fenix and Forerunner multisport watches, Instinct outdoor watches & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Garmin watch deals:
-
Save up to 48% on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct series & more at Amazon - see the latest deals on top-rated Garmin smart, sport & outdoor watches
-
Save up to 32% on Garmin fenix premium multisport watches at Amazon - find the best deals on the Garmin fenix 6, 6x, 6s, 5, 5s & more at Amazon
-
Save up to 42% on a wide range of Garmin Forerunner watches at Amazon - see the top deals on the Garmin Forerunner 45S, 35, 245, 735XT & more running watches
-
Save up to 35% on the top-rated Garmin Instinct series at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Garmin Instinct, Instinct Solar, Instinct Tactical Edition & more
-
Save up to 72% on the Garmin vivoactive series at Amazon - see the best deals on the Garmin vivoactive 4, 4S, 3, HR & more
Best smartwatch deals:
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of smartwatch & fitness trackers at Amazon - get the best deals on Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Fossil & more top-rated smartwatches for men & women
-
Save up to 59% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check the top deals on new & renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active2 & Galaxy Watch smartwatches
-
Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa (3, 2), Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Ionic & more
-
Save up to 48% on Garmin smartwatches, running watches & outdoor watches at Amazon - find the top deals on the Garmin fenix, vivoactive, Venu, Forerunner & more
-
Save up to 33% on top-rated Apple Watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on new & renewed Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 devices
Best fitness tracker deals:
When it comes to fitness and outdoor recreation, Garmin watches are usually top-of-the-mind. The Garmin Fenix lineup, for instance, boasts rugged adventure watches with extensive outdoor activity tracking advanced navigation features. For those who want sports-focused smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive and Forerunner devices are worth considering. The Vivoactive 4 is a jack-of-all-trades option with support for up to 20 activities, while the Forerunner is designed for running and general cardio activities. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct shares the same DNA as the Fenix lineup but at a lower price point. The Instinct watches are known for their extended battery life, particularly the Instinct Solar edition that comes with a solar charging feature.
