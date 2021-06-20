Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Garmin Watch Deals 2021: Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse

06/20/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on a wide selection of Garmin deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early Garmin Vivosmart 4, Tactix, Fenix (5, 6), Forerunner 235 & Vivoactive 3 savings

Prime Day experts have compared all the top early Garmin watch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the latest discounts on Garmin vivosmart fitness trackers, Fenix and Forerunner multisport watches, Instinct outdoor watches & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Garmin watch deals:

Best smartwatch deals:

Best fitness tracker deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to access the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When it comes to fitness and outdoor recreation, Garmin watches are usually top-of-the-mind. The Garmin Fenix lineup, for instance, boasts rugged adventure watches with extensive outdoor activity tracking advanced navigation features. For those who want sports-focused smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive and Forerunner devices are worth considering. The Vivoactive 4 is a jack-of-all-trades option with support for up to 20 activities, while the Forerunner is designed for running and general cardio activities. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct shares the same DNA as the Fenix lineup but at a lower price point. The Instinct watches are known for their extended battery life, particularly the Instinct Solar edition that comes with a solar charging feature.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:33aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY DUTCH OVEN & COOKWARE DEALS 2021 : Early Lodge, Le Creuset, Calphalon, Pyrex & More Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS