Prime Day Headphones Deals (2021): Top Early AirPods, Beats, Jabra & Bose Savings Rounded Up by Spending Lab

Save on headphones deals at the early Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring the best discounts on Bluetooth, wireless & noise-canceling headphones

Early Prime Day headphones deals for 2021 are here. Find the top offers on Jabra wireless headphones, Beats by Dre Bluetooth headphones, Bose noise-canceling headphones, Apple AirPods & more. Explore the latest deals in the list below.

Best headphones deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to shop Amazon’s full range of active deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Headphones have come such a long way, now boasting more stylish designs and features that enhance the listening experience. Most headphones nowadays are Bluetooth-enabled and wireless, allowing users to move freely as well as access voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. A lot of them are also noise-canceling, able to block out external sounds to give users a more immersive experience. Some of the most popular headphone brands in the market include Beats by Dre, Bose, AirPods, and Jabra.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005106/en/