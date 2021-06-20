Prime Day Instant Pot Deals (2021): Best Early Instant Pot Duo, Pro & More Savings Published by The Consumer Post

Find all the best Instant Pot deals ahead of Prime Day, featuring Instant Pot Duo 8, 6 & 3 qt & Instant Pot Pro 8 qt offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Instant Pot deals:
-
Save up to 21% on best-selling Instant Pot pressure cookers at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of Instant Pot electric multi-cookers with one-touch controls
-
Save on the Instant Pot Pro at Amazon - featuring 6 qt and 8 qt sizes, the 10-in-1 Instant Pot Pro is a pressure cooker, cake baker, steamer, slow cooker, sous vide, and more
-
Save up to 14% on the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon - check live prices on the 7-in-1, 9-in-1, and 11-in-1 programmable Duo and Duo Plus cookers from Instant Pot
-
Save up to $20 on Instant Pot 8 qt cookers at Amazon - featuring deals on popular 8-quart Instant Pot pressure cookers, including the Duo, Duo Plus, and Duo Evo Plus
-
Save up to $31 on Instant Pot 6 qt cookers at Amazon - adds flavor and improves nutrition with NutriBoost technology, touch screen controls, and 15 psi max pressure
-
Save on Instant Pot 3 qt pressure cookers at Amazon - the Instant Pot Duo Mini and Duo Plus Mini are the most compact multi-use cookers in the lineup
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to see all of Amazon’s deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Instant Pot Pro is tagged as the next generation of Instant Pot multicookers. Compared to the classic Instant Pot Duo, the Instant Pot Pro has twice the smart cooking programs and twice the cooking speed. Available in 8 qt, it’s perfect for large families or small parties. If you’re looking for smaller models, you can check out the Instant Pot Duo that’s available in 3 qt, 6 qt, and 8 qt models. Its smart programs include Bean/Chili, Keep Warm, Meat/Stew, Porridge, Rice, Steam, Slow Cook, Sauté, Soup/Broth Yogurt, and Pressure Cook.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005163/en/