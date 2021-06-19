Log in
Prime Day Keurig Coffee Maker Deals (2021): Top Early K-Elite, K-Classic, K-Duo & Mini Coffee Maker Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab

06/19/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Save on Keurig deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, together with the best early K-Classic, K-Elite, K-Mini, K-Cafe & more coffee maker sales

Prime Day deals researchers at Spending Lab are sharing all the top early Keurig coffee maker deals for Prime Day 2021, including savings on Keurig K-Supreme, K-Elite, K-Duo, K-Classic & more coffee makers. Find the full range of deals using the links below.

Best Keurig deals:

Best coffee maker deals:

Best espresso machine deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more upcoming and live discounts on a huge range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Keurig offers various coffee makers such as the K-Elite, K-Classic, K-Duo, and Mini. These coffee machines use pods to brew a great-tasting cup of joe, but for those who want to use their own ground coffee, they’re also compatible with Keurig’s reusable filter. The Keurig K-Duo takes a step further by including a carafe, while the K-Elite is the best in most cases, thanks to its 75 oz reservoir and temperature control. For those who are short on space, the Mini is compact enough even for small kitchens, and the K-Classic is simply the perfect blend of features and performance.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS