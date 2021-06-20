Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day LEGO Deals (2021): Early LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, Harry Potter & LEGO Boost Savings Ranked by Spending Lab

06/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on a range of LEGO deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, including the best LEGO Harry Potter & Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set offers

Find all the top early LEGO deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the latest LEGO Boost upgrades and LEGO creative & themed building kit savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best LEGO deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for hundreds of more deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LEGO has many sets and kits for both kids and adults. The LEGO Boost, for instance, teaches kids how to do simple visual coding while they enjoy playing. LEGO sets such as Marvel, Harry Potter, Powerpuff Girls, and the Classic are all excellent tools to sharpen the young minds of your children while still being enjoyable. For adults and grown-ups, the LEGO Star Wars, Technic, Millennium Falcon, Minecraft, and Creator sets and kits are always popular.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aCongo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
RE
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:33aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS