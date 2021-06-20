Prime Day Microsoft Surface Laptop, Pro, Book & Go Deals 2021: Early Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3 & More Savings Ranked by Save Bubble

Amazon Prime Day experts are tracking the latest early Microsoft Surface Book, Laptop, Pro & Go deals for Prime Day, together with savings on Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 & Surface Go 2. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
-
Save up to 51% on Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Duo, Surface Go & more at Amazon - get the best deals on Microsoft Surface laptops, phones, 2-in-1s & more
-
Save up to 28% on Microsoft Surface Pro series laptops/tablets at Amazon - check deals on Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 6 & X laptop/tablets with touch displays, up to 1TB SSD & 16GB RAM
-
Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon - 12.3-inch touch display with the latest Intel Core processor, 16GB memory, up to 1TB SSD and comes with Windows 10 Pro
-
Save up to 42% on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablets at Amazon - check current deals on the best-selling MS Surface Pro 6 tablet & bundles with keyboard, surface pen & mouse
-
Save up to $419 on Microsoft Surface Pro X tablets at Amazon - see the best deals & discounts on the top-selling Microsoft 13-inch Surface Pro X commercial tablet with touch display
-
Save up to 44% on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Amazon - see current prices on Microsoft Go & Go 2 tablets & bundles
-
Save up to $300 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 & 2 at Amazon - available in Intel Core i5/i7 & 8GB/16GB RAM configurations with individual & bundle deals
-
Save up to 40% on Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 3, 2 & Go at Amazon - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 3, 2 & Go with the latest AMD & Intel CPUs
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more offers across a broad range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops and 2-in-1 computers offer power users plenty of choice to meet their specific performance requirements while including useful productivity tools such as a stylus and keyboard cover. The Surface Go 2 is one of the latest to join the lineup, featuring the brand’s trademark detachable design in an affordable form. Professionals can choose from the Surface Pro X, 7 and 6 or the Surface Book 3 depending on their choice of CPU specs and portable design. Meanwhile, those who prefer a traditional laptop can look at the Surface Laptop 2, 3, and 4.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005233/en/