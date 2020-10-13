Prime Day Monitor & PC Deals (2020): Top 4K, Curved & HD Monitor & Desktop Computer Deals Published by Retail Fuse

Here’s our list of the best PC & monitor deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the best discounts on desktop PCs and LED & LCD monitors from HP, Dell, and more top brands. Access the latest deals using the links below.
Best monitor deals:
Save up to 39% on computer monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors and many more computer displays
Save $349 on the BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor at Amazon - HDR (3440 X 1440), eye-care tech, 100 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support
Save $221 on the LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra Wide 1440p, UltraGear Nano IPS, 1ms, 144HZ refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
Save $200 on the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 100Hz, QLED panel, 3440 x 1440p, 4ms response
Save $351 on the ALIENWARE Curved 34-Inch WQHD Monitor at Amazon - 1900R curved, 3440 X 1440 120Hz, wide 21: 9 display maximizes FOV
Save $320 on the Acer Predator XB271HU 27" Monitor at Amazon - WQHD (2560x1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS, Display Port & HDMI Port, 144Hz
Save 31% on the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 1080P 1ms | Black eQualizer & color vibrance for competitive edge
Save $101 on the HP 27-Inch FHD Monitor with Built-in Audio at Amazon - anti-glare, IPS, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, AMD Freesync
Save $185 on the Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra-Wide 1440p, USB, HDMI, USB 3.0
Save $90 on the Dell 24-Inch LED-Backlit IPS Monitor at Amazon - Featuring an anti-glare 3H hard coating IPS screen with 8 ms response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 contrast, ComfortView, & DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB inputs
Save 25% on the Dell Gaming 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p Monitor at Amazon - VA ultra-thin bezel, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified
Check out the full range of 4K, curved, computer & gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best PC deals:
Save up to 45% on PCs & desktop computers from HP, Dell & many more top PC manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Save up to $148 on HP PCs, laptops & printers such as the HP Pavilion, Spectre, Elite & Omen - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Save up to 44% on Dell PCs, laptops & more at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Dell computers, Chromebooks, XPS laptops & more
Save 45% on the Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro PC Desktop Computer at Amazon - Featuring Intel Core i5-9500T, 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, VESA mount, space-saving size
Save 23% on the Dell Optiplex 990 SFF PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) at Amazon - with Intel Core i5 processor, DDR3 SDRAM, DVDRW, Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Windows 10 Pro, & 20-inch LCD Monitor
Save up to $50 on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop at Amazon - with 9th gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD graphics 630, DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, 2.4 GHz processor, & Windows 10 Home
Check out the full range of PCs & desktop computers on sale for Amazon Prime Day - find the latest savings on desktop & all-in-one PCs
Searching for more PC & monitor deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to view all the live offers available now.
A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy the whole Prime Day sale.
For two days, Prime members enjoy access to great deals on computer monitors and desktop computer packages during the shopping event. You will find a broad range of desktop computer monitors on Amazon, such as monitors for your PC or Mac mini. For PC desktop computer monitors, popular brands are HP, Dell, Sceptre, ViewSonic, BenQ, LG, Asus, and Acer. These brands offer desktop computer monitors with modern specs.
For the best experience, get a monitor that has no less than a 1280x720 screen resolution. If you want clearer images, you can get a monitor that has full HD 1920x1080 and all the way up to 4K resolution. You also want to make sure you’re getting an IPS LED monitor for faster response and better color reproduction. You can also look into curved monitors to pair with your PC for that sought-after immersive experience.
This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.
In need of some more deals on highly rated PCs and monitors? Click here to enjoy the full selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
