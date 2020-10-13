Log in
Prime Day Monitor & PC Deals (2020): Top 4K, Curved & HD Monitor & Desktop Computer Deals Published by Retail Fuse

10/13/2020

Prime Day Dell, HP, PC & monitor deals are underway, compare the top desktop computer and PC monitor savings here on this page

Here’s our list of the best PC & monitor deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the best discounts on desktop PCs and LED & LCD monitors from HP, Dell, and more top brands. Access the latest deals using the links below.

Best monitor deals:

Best PC deals:

For two days, Prime members enjoy access to great deals on computer monitors and desktop computer packages during the shopping event. You will find a broad range of desktop computer monitors on Amazon, such as monitors for your PC or Mac mini. For PC desktop computer monitors, popular brands are HP, Dell, Sceptre, ViewSonic, BenQ, LG, Asus, and Acer. These brands offer desktop computer monitors with modern specs.

For the best experience, get a monitor that has no less than a 1280x720 screen resolution. If you want clearer images, you can get a monitor that has full HD 1920x1080 and all the way up to 4K resolution. You also want to make sure you’re getting an IPS LED monitor for faster response and better color reproduction. You can also look into curved monitors to pair with your PC for that sought-after immersive experience.

This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

© Business Wire 2020

