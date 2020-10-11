Log in
Prime Day Nikon, Canon & DSLR Camera Deals 2020: Top Early Sony, Canon, & Nikon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera, Lens, & Photography Gear Sales Summarized by Deal Stripe

10/11/2020 | 10:47am EDT

Save on a range of Nikon, Canon & DSLR camera deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, including camera lens, photography accessories, Canon EOS Rebel & Nikon D Series DSLR camera & Sony Alpha mirrorless camera sales

Compare the latest early Canon, Nikon and Sony DSLR and mirrorless camera deals for Prime Day, featuring EOS DSLR and mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, Nikon D series, and photography gear discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:

Best camera lens & photography deals:

Looking for more deals on Nikon, Canon, and Sony DSLR and mirrorless cameras and lenses, and photography accessories? Click here to check out the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings run for a certain period of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access the entire Prime Day sale.

Big savings and low prices are available on Nikon, Sony, and Canon DSLR and mirrorless camera and photography lens deals during Amazon Prime Day. Canon and Nikon are two of the top brands when it comes to DSLR cameras. They both offer various models for both enthusiasts and beginners in photography.

For beginners, or even professionals on a budget, the Nikon D5600 and the Canon EOS Rebel T7 are great choices. They come with a lot of nifty features and accessories while maintaining relatively affordable prices. For professionals and/or enthusiasts, the Nikon D850 is perhaps the best DLSR camera that you can buy. It features a 45.7MP resolution and can capture images at 7 frames per second, just to name a few.

When comparing DSLR and mirrorless cameras, you will find that mirrorless cameras are lighter, faster and better for videos. However, they have fewer choices when it comes to accessories and camera lenses. Some of the best mirrorless cameras that you can get are the Sony A6600 and the Fujifilm X-T3.

Unlike previous years where Prime Day has taken place in mid-July, this year’s sale is taking place later in the year and closer to the holiday season.

Want some more deals on mirrorless & DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony? Click here to browse the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
