Prime Day Outdoor Furniture, Patio Heater & Hot Tub Deals 2021: Early Patio Furniture Set, Shed, Fire Pit & Outdoor Heater Deals Collated by Retail Fuse

Here’s a round-up of all the best early hot tub, outdoor furniture and patio heater deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring savings on patio sofas and furniture sets, storage sheds, hot tub spas, fire pits and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best outdoor furniture deals:
-
Save up to $200 on must-have patio and outdoor furniture at Amazon - check the best deals on highly-rated patio furniture sets, hot tubs, outdoor sectional sofas, dining sets, and more
-
Save up to $206 on a wide range of outdoor sofas at Amazon - find the top deals on outdoor convertible sofas, sectionals, daybeds, sofa beds & more
-
Save up to $830 on inflatable hot tubs & spa sets at Amazon - view the top deals on highly-rated hot tubs from Intex, Bestway, Coleman, and more
-
Save up to $100 on highly rated patio bistro sets at Amazon - check the latest deals on multi-piece patio bistro sets, outdoor tables, garden and backyard dining furniture, and more
Best patio heater & fire pit deals:
-
Save up to 32% on top-rated patio heaters & heat lamps at Amazon - click to see the top deals on standing, hanging, wall-mounted, and portable outdoor heaters
-
Save up to $109 on outdoor gas heaters at Amazon - view the best deals on a wide range of commercial & residential outdoor gas heaters, heat lamps, and more
-
Save up to 40% on highly rated fire pits, fire tables & outdoor fireplaces at Amazon - check live prices on natural gas, propane, and wood fire pits for patios, backyard, camping, and more
-
Save on glass, metal, stone & concrete outdoor fire tables at Amazon - get the latest deals on propane, wood, and natural patio fire tables from Outland Living, Bali Outdoors, and more
Best shed deals:
-
Save up to $301 on storage sheds from Rubbermaid, Keter, Lifetime & more at Amazon - check the best deals on a wide range of storage sheds for home, camping, hiking, and more
-
Save on a wide range of backyard sheds at Amazon - check live prices on weather-resistant galvanized steel, resin, and wood storage sheds for gardens, backyards, and patios
-
Save on top-rated camping sheds at Amazon - find the latest deals on camping and hiking storage tents, portable sheds, outdoor bike storage, and more
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for more active and upcoming offers. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Outdoor furniture is not just limited to fire pits, patio heaters, and dining sets. Sheds, for instance, are great additions to keep your outdoor living area clean and organized. Hot tubs are also becoming popular in many households, bringing relaxation and leisure in the comforts of one’s home. Meanwhile, all-weather patio furniture are becoming a staple purchase, too, thanks to their ability to add unique and functional spaces to one’s garden, yard, or poolside.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005052/en/