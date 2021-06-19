Prime Day Pet, Cat & Dog Deals 2021: Early Dog Bed, Aquarium, Cat Tree & More Savings Compared by Retail Egg

Round-up of the top early cat, pet & dog deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring savings on cat trees, aquariums, dog beds, Furbo Dog Camera & Embark Dog DNA Test

Here’s a review of the best early dog, pet & cat deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the latest sales on dog DNA tests, Furbo Dog Cameras, dog beds, cat trees & aquariums. Check out the full range of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best dog deals:

Best cat deals:

More pet deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shopping for dog beds, cat trees or aquariums for pet fish and reptiles isn’t as straightforward as many would like. Pet owners will need to consider their pets’ own preferences and health requirements, while also taking into account customer reviews and possible return policies. Dog owners will find plenty of useful items on Amazon, including the Furbo Dog Camera for monitoring and treat tossing, Embark Dog DNA tests for breed identification and health screening, and plenty of treats and chew toys.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005075/en/