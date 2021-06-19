Log in
Prime Day Printer & 3D Printer Deals (2021): Early Laser Printer, Wireless Printer & More Deals Highlighted by Consumer Articles

06/19/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Early Prime Day printer deals for 2021, including the latest HP, Canon, Brother & more printer & 3D printer deals

Here’s a review of the top early printer & 3D printer deals for Prime Day, including sales on Brother, Canon & HP wireless laser printers & Dremel & Creality 3D printers. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best printer deals:

Best 3D printer deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to see Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Whether it’s for your home or office, wireless printers from Brother, HP, and Canon remain some of the most recommended. If you’re looking for an all-in-one printer, you should consider the HP LasterJet Pro M29w with its mobile printing support and 19PPM speed. The Brother HL-L2300D, on the other hand, is great for those who need reliable monochrome, duplex-printing for black and white documents like drafts. Meanwhile, the Canon TS6420 printer is a favorite for many at home thanks to its budget-friendly price and no-nonsense operation.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS