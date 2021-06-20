Log in
Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals (2021): Best Early iRobot Roomba, Samsung, Shark & More Deals Collated by Saver Trends

06/20/2021 | 05:51am EDT
Save on a wide range of robot vacuum deals at the Prime Day sale, including the best early Shark IQ and ION robovacs, Samsung Powerbot & Roomba (i7, i7+, i3) & more deals

Compare all the top early robot vacuum deals for Prime Day, including the latest Roomba 960, Samsung Powerbot Smart Pet Plus, eufy by Anker & more Amazon robovac deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best robot vacuum deals:

Best vacuum cleaner deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy more upcoming and active savings. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuums make cleaning floors highly convenient for busy homeowners. With Wi-Fi connectivity, powerful suction and smart features, robot vacuum cleaners are worth the investment, especially for pet owners whose pets shed a lot of hair. The top robot vacuum brands on Amazon are iRobot Roomba, Shark IQ, Samsung Powerbot, and Roborock. The latest innovations for these cleaning assistants include smart mapping and navigation, auto-recharge and resume functions, and auto-emptying bins. More affordable models with basic routing and acceptable suction power are available as well.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS