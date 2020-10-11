Log in
Prime Day Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Deals 2020: Early Robot Vacuum & Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deals Reported by Save Bubble

10/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The top early vacuum deals for Prime Day 2020, including Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Dyson cordless vacuums, & Shark upright vacuums discounts

Compare the latest early vacuum deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest Shark Navigator upright vacuum, Dyson Animal, and iRobot Roomba robovac discounts. Explore the best deals in the list below.

Best Roomba deals:

Best Dyson vacuum deals:

Best Shark vacuum deals:

More vacuum & robot vacuum deals:

Looking for more deals on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day sale page for the entire selection of active discounts available now.

Amazon Prime Day deals last for a certain period of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy all the best Prime Day deals.

A wide selection of robot and traditional vacuums from Dyson, Roomba, & Shark can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. For convenient cleaning, robot vacuums such as those from iRobot are the best option at keeping floors free from dirt and dust. iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums operate independently using navigation systems and various sensors to find areas to clean while its suction sweeps particles in.

The latest Roombas, such as the i7, s9, and 960, have advanced features such as self-emptying dirt disposal bases, automatic recharge and resume, and smart mapping. Competing brands such as Roborock, eufy, Neato and Shark ION utilize similar technologies including wireless connectivity.

Upright vacuum cleaners from Shark and cordless stick vacuums from Dyson, meanwhile, represent the best-reviewed standard cleaning appliances on Amazon. The Shark Navigator and Rotator corded bagless vacuums deep clean floors and can be lifted away to reach shelves and ceilings. Dyson’s V11 cordless stick vacuums trade suction power for even more versatility and ease of use. The V11 Animal, Outsize, and Torque Drive include multiple cleaning heads for a variety of uses.

More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.

Searching for more deals on vacuums? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
