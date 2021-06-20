Prime Day SSD, Hard Drive & Storage Deals 2021: Early Synology NAS, External Hard Drive & More Sales Summarized by Deal Tomato

The latest early Prime Day storage, SSD & hard drive deals for 2021, featuring the best Synology NAS, SSD, HDD, external hard drive, SD card & more PC storage offers

Amazon Prime Day 2021 experts have summarized all the latest early hard drive, storage & SSD deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with offers on Synology NAS, SD cards & external hard drives. Shop the latest deals listed below.

Best SSD deals:

Best hard drive deals:

Best Synology NAS deals:

Best SD card deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view thousands more offers across a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When it comes to PC storage, SSD and hard drive are your main choices, but they’re not the only storage solutions available. For starters, SD cards are similar to SSD drives in that they don’t have mechanical parts like an HDD, and they’re also a convenient way to expand your smartphone’s storage. Meanwhile, an external hard drive makes it easy to back up important files, but being a network-connected storage device, the Synology NAS takes it to the next level. For instance, the DS1821+ features built-in security and recovery protection and has eight bays in total.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005204/en/