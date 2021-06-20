|
Prime Day SSD, Hard Drive & Storage Deals 2021: Early Synology NAS, External Hard Drive & More Sales Summarized by Deal Tomato
The latest early Prime Day storage, SSD & hard drive deals for 2021, featuring the best Synology NAS, SSD, HDD, external hard drive, SD card & more PC storage offers
Amazon Prime Day 2021 experts have summarized all the latest early hard drive, storage & SSD deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with offers on Synology NAS, SD cards & external hard drives. Shop the latest deals listed below.
Best SSD deals:
-
Save up to 44% on SSDs from Samsung, Crucial, Western Digital, Kingston & more at Amazon - get the best deals on NVMe & SATA III 240GB, 500GB, 1TB & more SSDs
-
Save up to 39% on NVMe SSDs up to 2TB at Amazon - check out the latest deals on Gen3 & Gen 4 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung, Sabrent & more
-
Save up to 44% on M.2 & 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs at Amazon - check live prices on SanDisk, Seagate Firecuda, Crucial, Western Digital & more SATA III SSDs up to 2TB
-
Save up to 46% on internal & portable Samsung SSDs at Amazon - view current deals on Samsung 980 Pro, 970 EVO, 870 EVO, T5 & more Samsung high-performance SSDs
Best hard drive deals:
-
Save up to 52% on portable external hard drives from SanDisk, WD, Seagate & more at Amazon - view the latest deals on USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 portable external HDDs for PC, Mac, PlayStation & Xbox
-
Save on Toshiba external hard drives up to 3TB at Amazon - get the best deals on Toshiba Canvio Basics, Canvio Advance, Canvio Slim II & more Toshiba portable hard drives
-
Save up to 52% on Western Digital external portable hard drives at Amazon - see live prices on WD Elements, My Passport, Black & more Western Digital portable HDDs for PC, Mac & consoles
-
Save up to 30% on internal hard drives (HDDs) up to 16TB at Amazon - check current deals on internal HDDs up to 16TB from Toshiba, Seagate, WD & more
-
Save up to 41% on Seagate internal hard drives at Amazon - view best deals on Seagate BarraCuda, IronWolf, Skyhawk & more internal Seagate HDDs up to 10TB
-
Save up to 32% on WD internal HDDs at Amazon - see live prices on WD Red, WD Purple, WD Gold, WD Blue & more Western Digital internal hard disk drives up to 10TB
Best Synology NAS deals:
Best SD card deals:
When it comes to PC storage, SSD and hard drive are your main choices, but they’re not the only storage solutions available. For starters, SD cards are similar to SSD drives in that they don’t have mechanical parts like an HDD, and they’re also a convenient way to expand your smartphone’s storage. Meanwhile, an external hard drive makes it easy to back up important files, but being a network-connected storage device, the Synology NAS takes it to the next level. For instance, the DS1821+ features built-in security and recovery protection and has eight bays in total.
