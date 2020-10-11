Log in
News  >  Companies

Prime Day Samsung TV, LG TV, TCL & Sony TV Deals 2020: Early 4K, Smart TV & Projector Savings Reported by Consumer Articles

10/11/2020 | 09:11am EDT

Amazon Prime Day deals experts are rounding-up the best early TV deals for Prime Day, featuring deals on highly rated Samsung flat and curved TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Sony TVs, LG OLED TVs, and TV projectors

Amazon Prime Day researchers have revealed the best early TV deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the latest savings on smart UHD and 4K TVs from Sony, TCL, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Toshiba and more. Check out the latest deals listed below.

Best 4K TV deals:

Best Smart TV deals:

Best projector deals:

In need of some more deals on best-selling TVs and TV projectors? Click here to check out the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Amazon Prime Day savings are available for a limited length of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.

Shoppers looking to save on LG, TCL, Samsung and Sony 4K TVs can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. If you’re searching for a brand new TV to spice up your home entertainment setup, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon has a huge catalog of TVs and smart TVs ranging from premium models featuring OLED displays and 4K resolution to the more affordable ones with just enough specs to improve your home theatre.

Some of the higher-end models are the LG OLED B9 Series Smart TV featuring a 55” OLED screen with 4K resolution, the much larger 77” LG OLED Smart TV with Amazon Alexa built-in, and Sony’s A8H 65” BRAVIA OLED Ultra HD Smart TV.

Samsung also has its own line of QLED smart TVs like the Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA 32” Flat Screen QLED 4K Smart TV. If you want a more budget-friendly Smart TV, you can look into brands like TCL, Sceptre, and Hisense. If TVs don’t cut it for you, you can dive into the world of projectors. Some brands to consider when it comes to projectors are Epson, BenQ, and Optoma.

This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.

In need of some more deals on 4K TVs, smart TVs, and TV projectors? Click here to access the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
