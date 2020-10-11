Log in
Prime Day Smart Home & Security Camera Deals (2020): Best Early Ring, Blink, Nest, Arlo & Philips Hue Savings Tracked by Deal Stripe

10/11/2020 | 04:41am EDT

The top early Nest, Arlo, Ring, Blink & Philips Hue deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring the top security camera and smart home device discounts

Find the top early smart home automation and home security camera deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with all the best deals on Ring Floodlight Cams & Doorbells, Ring Alarm, Google Nest Cam & Thermostat, Arlo Indoor & Outdoor Cams, Philips Hue lighting kits, and Blink compact cameras. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best smart home deals:

In need of some more smart home security and automation deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to view all the active offers available now.

Amazon Prime Day sales are active for a certain time period. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day is a celebratory shopping event for Prime members, rewarding them with exclusive access to special deals and huge savings across over a million items.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day 2020 is a great time to shop for smart home and security cam deals and this year there’s several impressive savings available. Amazon's line of smart home devices has everything covered. Considered to be the spiritual successor to the Amazon Cloud Cam, Ring fills in the gap for smart doorbells and alarms, including floodlight cams for added security. For instance, the all-new Ring Video Doorbell now has enhanced motion detection and night vision compared to the previous iteration. Blink is also a good pick for a more basic and affordable security system.

The Google Nest family has doorbells and indoor and outdoor security cameras as well, namely the Hello Doorbell and Cam IQ. Nest takes a step further with its Learning Thermostat and Thermostat E, helping save energy and, by the same token, money while keeping rooms nice and comfortable. In addition, Protect is a game-changing smoke alarm that can warn users via phone alerts of any possible fire wherever they are, making it an essential smart home device.

Meanwhile, the Arlo Pro 3 continues to be a popular choice for home security. For one thing, it has 2K HDR support, color night vision, and 160-degree field of view. There's also the Arlo Ultra that ups the ante with 4K HDR and a 180-degree view.

Beyond the Ring doorbells, Nest thermostats, and whatnot, the Philips Hue range takes smart home lighting to new heights. For starters, its LED bulbs can change the atmosphere of a room in a snap. Moreover, the Play gradient lightstrip changes up the whole home entertainment experience by adapting and working in tandem with any media content on TV.

This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.

Want some more home surveillance and security equipment deals? Click here to access the full selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
