Prime Day Sonos Speaker Deals (2021): Best Early Sonos One, Beam & More Speaker & Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Compare the latest early Sonos speaker deals for Prime Day, together with Sonos One (Gen 1 & 2), One SL, Beam & more Sonos soundbar & speaker savings. Find the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Sonos deals:
-
Save up to $130 on Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - see the latest deals on Sonos surround speakers, soundbars, smart speakers, and more
-
Save on Sonos One smart speakers at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the Sonos One Gen 1 & 2, and Sonos One SL speakers
-
Save on Sonos Move single & two-room sets at Amazon - battery-powered smart speaker from Sonos with features that include WiFi, Bluetooth, and built-in Alexa
-
Save on Sonos Playbar, Sonos Beam & Sonos Arc soundbars at Amazon - view current deals on Sonos premium smart soundbars
-
Save on Sonos Beam soundbars at Amazon - check the latest deals on the black, white & shadow edition Sonos Beam soundbar
-
Save on the Sonos Arc premium smart soundbar at Amazon - check live prices on the Sonos Arc wireless soundbar with features such as Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and more
-
Save up to $135 on Sonos two-room speaker sets, surround sets, in-wall speaker sets & more at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on Sonos portable and home speaker sets
Best speaker deals:
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy even more active and upcoming discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos is one of the industry leaders when it comes to wireless smart speakers and soundbars. Sonos speakers usually come with a modern aesthetic that will fit any modern home layout. The Sonos One is a powerful smart speaker that’s capable of room-filling sound despite its compact design. Due to its small footprint, it can be placed anywhere in the house to let you listen to music whenever you want. The Sonos Beam is a compact and smart soundbar from the brand. It comes with features such as 3.0 channels, wireless music streaming and more.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005268/en/