Prime Day Sony, Canon & Nikon Camera Deals (2021): Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk

Save on Nikon, Canon & Sony mirrorless & DSLR camera deals at the Prime Day sale, including early Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & D3400, Sony A6400 & A6500 and more offers

Here’s our summary of all the top early Canon, Sony and Nikon camera deals for Prime Day 2021, together with offers on highly rated mirrorless and DSLR cameras including the Sony a6400, Canon T7i & EOS R, Nikon D750 and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Canon camera deals:

Best Nikon camera deals:

Best Sony camera deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

In the DSLR and mirrorless camera market, three names in particular stand out: Sony, Canon, and Nikon. Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras such as the a6400 and a6500 are popular picks for their performance and features, including fast autofocus and accurate eye recognition, to name a few. On the other hand, the Canon EOS R digital mirrorless camera and Canon T7i DSLR camera are perfect companions for the dedicated photographer. For beginners, the entry-level Nikon D3400 and D3500 DSLR cameras are excellent starting points, while the Nikon D750 distinguishes itself from the pack with its 24.3MP FX-format CMOS image sensor.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005059/en/