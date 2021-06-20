Log in
Prime Day Sony TV Deals (2021): Early Sony 4K Smart & OLED TV Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

06/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Find all the best early Sony TV deals for Prime Day, including deals on 43, 55, 65, & 75-inch OLED & LED smart TVs

Here’s our guide to the top early Sony TV deals for Prime Day 2021, together with savings on Sony Bravia, Sony Smart LED & Smart Google TV series. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Sony TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for even more active and upcoming offers. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony is one of the largest manufacturers of TVs in the world. A Sony TV is synonymous with excellent quality and design and these are a few reasons why the company has kept its following for years. Admittedly, Sony has fewer models in the market today and is in the pricier 4K TV and OLED models. Still, a Sony TV is still worth every buck spent on it. In fact, the latest Sony OLED TV, the Sony A90J gives excellent picture quality and is comparable to its counterparts.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
