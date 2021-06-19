Prime Day Soundbar & Home Theater Deals 2021: Best Early Bose Soundbar, Samsung Soundbar, Surround Sound Systems & More Sales Published by Saver Trends

Here’s our summary of the top early soundbar deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the top discounts on home theater, Bose soundbars, Samsung soundbars, AV receivers & more surround sound systems. Find the latest deals listed below.
Best soundbar deals:
Save up to 50% on stereo and surround soundbars at Amazon - check the latest deals on best-selling JBL, Sony, Samsung, Bose, and Klipsch soundbars
Save on Sonos soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the Sonos Playbar, Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc soundbars
Save up to $202 on Samsung wired and wireless soundbars at Amazon - see updated deals on 2.1, 3.1, and more Samsung surround soundbar systems
Save up to $100 on Bose soundbar and home theater sets at Amazon - view live prices on the most popular Bose soundbars
Save up to 38% on Vizio soundbars at Amazon - check the hottest deals on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1, and more soundbars
Best home theater deals:
Save up to 62% on complete home theater systems from Klipsch, Yamaha & Onkyo at Amazon - view the latest deals on 3.1, 5.1, and more soundbars and home theater systems
Save up to $624 on a wide range of surround sound systems from Vizio, Sony & Samsung at Amazon - click the link for live prices on surround sound home theater and soundbar systems
Save up to $130 on Sonos speaker pairs and speaker sets at Amazon - check deals on highly rated pairs and two-room sets of Sonos smart and surround speakers
Save up to 40% on home theater AV receivers from Yamaha, Denon, Marantz & Sony at Amazon - see the latest deals on best-selling 4K, surround, and Dolby Atmos AV receivers from Onkyo, Pioneer, and more
Save up to 44% on subwoofers at Amazon - check the best deals on subwoofers from top brands like Klipsch, Polk Audio, Yamaha, Sony, and more
Save up to 50% on FHD & 4K projectors at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on smart projectors for PC, home theaters, game consoles, and more
A soundbar & home theater surround sound system offers room-filling and immersive audio at your home. A soundbar is a nice upgrade from your TV's built-in speakers. TVs usually have terrible audio since they are thin and there's just no way to put a decent sized speaker in them. Soundbars provide excellent sound without taking up too much space. The HW-Q60T is a Samsung soundbar that's reasonably priced while offering 3D surround sound. Similarly, the Bose soundbar 300 is also a fairly priced soundbar that provides wireless connectivity and voice control options. A home theater is a more expensive upgrade but it is worth it if you want the best listening experience. Pairing a bookshelf or tower speakers with the right AV receiver will result in an immersive surround sound that will enhance your movie viewing, gaming and listening experiences.
