Prime Day TV Deals (2020): Early 4K TV, Smart TV & Samsung Television Savings Compared by Consumer Articles

09/13/2020 | 09:28am EDT

Check out our list of the top early Prime Day TV deals for 2020 and save on televisions from top brands including Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony.

The best early Prime Day TV deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Consumer Articles. Find savings on top-rated 4K TVs, OLED TVs and smart TVs.

Best TV deals:

Best TV streaming deals:

Prime Day sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Prime Day sale page for updates and information on the Prime Day 2020 sale. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

This year’s Prime Day sale promises to deliver a huge range of deals on TVs - from the latest 4K ultra high-definition screens to more budget-friendly HD TVs from top manufacturers. The best TV deals for Prime Day are likely to be on TCL smart TVs if previous Prime Day sales are anything to go by. Expect big savings on Amazon’s own TV streaming devices as well - including the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Recast.

Amazon’s finance chief Brian Olsavsky shared during an earnings call with media that Prime Day 2020 will be held in the fourth quarter. Prime Day, which has been held annually since 2015, usually falls in July. The fourth quarter date this year makes it the latest Prime Day sale ever for Amazon.

Amazon’s Prime Day event helps Amazon generate new Prime memberships, promote its wide range of products, and provides a sales boost for the online retailer before the holiday shopping season. Despite Prime Day being one of its largest sales events of the year, Amazon also offers impressive deals throughout the rest of the year.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
