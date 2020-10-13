Prime Day TV Deals (2020): Top 4K TV, Smart TV & TV Projector Savings Compiled by Deal Tomato

Save on TV deals at the Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the latest Sony, LG OLED, Samsung & TCL Roku TV savings

Amazon Prime Day TV deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the best deals on flat, curved and ultrawide TVs from Samsung, LG, Toshiba, TCL, Sony and more top 4K TV brands. Check out the best deals in the list below.

Prime Day is an annual shopping and entertainment event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on a wide range of Amazon’s products.

A wide selection of smart TVs, 4K TVs and TV projectors can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Amazon's selection of TVs is huge and varied. For one thing, there are 4K TVs and smart TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony, and then there are projectors for a home theater experience.

Among the top-rated Samsung TVs is the TU8000, featuring what the company calls Crystal Display for excellent color detail and Crystal Processor 4K for HDR and high contrast ratio. It even does a good job in upscaling content to 4K.

LG's CX OLED TV is one of the top-selling 4K smart TVs on Amazon, particularly the 55-inch model. That's not surprising to see since it offers decent upscaling and features such as Dolby Vision IQ and OLED Motion Pro, as well as G-Sync compatibility and low input lag for gamers.

For the budget-conscious, TCL has HD and 4K smart Roku TVs that won't break the bank. That means they're not only affordable, but they're also perfect for streaming content via their Roku interface, giving easy access to more than 500,000 TV episodes and movies.

Meanwhile, the Sony X750H has the brand's 4K Processor X1 under the hood, delivering vibrant and rich details. It also features Motionflow XR240 to minimize blur, TRILUMINOS for vivid color reproduction, and Google Assistant for convenient voice controls.

Amazon also has mini projectors such as the VANKYO LEISURE 3, which provides 1080p and a 170-inch display in a tiny package. On the other hand, there's also the BenQ TK800M for 4K UHD with HDR, perfect for streaming Netflix and Prime Video.

