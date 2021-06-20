Prime Day Toys Deals 2021: Best Early Osmo, Melissa & Doug, LeapFrog & More Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Find all the latest early toys deals for Prime Day 2021, including scooters, baby toys, board games, LeapFrog, Melissa & Doug, Osmo, Nerf, LEGO & Barbie sales. Access the best deals listed below.
Best board game deals:
-
Save up to 45% on best-selling board games for kids & adults at Amazon - get the best deals & discounts on popular board games like Catan, Yahtzee, Guess Who? & more
-
Save up to 47% on top-rated Hasbro board games like Battleship, Game of Life & more at Amazon - see live prices on highly-rated Hasbro board games such as Operation, Chutes & Ladders, Connect 4 & more
-
Save up to 64% on a variety of Monopoly board games at Amazon - check current prices on Monopoly Classic, Monopoly Cheaters Edition, Monopoly Game of Thrones, Monopoly Frozen 2 & more
-
Save up to 35% on popular Scrabble board games at Amazon - click the link for ongoing deals on Scrabble Classic, Scrabble Deluxe, Scrabble Junior & more
Best kids toys deals:
-
Save up to 65% on kids toys at Amazon - check the latest discounts on a wide range of best-selling kids toys
-
Save up to 45% on NERF toys at Amazon - NERF guns are available in Fortnite & Halo editions and come in a variety of models like Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 & Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Blaster
-
Save up to 40% on Barbie at Amazon - click the link to check the best deals on Barbie dolls, playsets, dollhouses, outfits & accessories
-
Save up to 45% on toys from Melissa & Doug at Amazon - save on Melissa & Doug activity pads, instruments, pretend playsets, dolls, books, dry-erase boards & more
-
Save on Osmo toys at Amazon - check the best deals on Osmo Super Studio, Genius & Creative kits, and iPad & Fire tablet accessories
-
Save up to 40% on LeapFrog learning tablets, books & toys at Amazon - view the latest deals on highly rated educational toys from LeapFrog
Best baby toys deals:
Best LEGO deals:
Best ride on toys deals:
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare even more upcoming and live offers. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Gifting toys can make the day of any kid. It’s hard to go wrong with household names like LEGO, Nerf, and Barbie. Then there’s Melissa & Doug, LeapFrog, and Osmo baby toys that don’t only educate children but also entertain them and spark their imagination and creativity. For the active youngster, scooters are just the thing to let them zip around the cul-de-sac, and for those who prefer to sit with family and friends for some quality time, classic board games like Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue remain as popular picks.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005048/en/