Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2021): Top Early Dyson, Roomba, Shark & More Vacuum Cleaner Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

Save on a wide range of vacuum cleaner deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, featuring early cordless, upright, handheld & robot vacuum cleaner discounts

Here’s a comparison of the top early vacuum deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the top sales on Dyson V10, Shark Navigator, iRobot Roomba i3, Miele vacuum cleaners & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best vacuum cleaner deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to access the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Today’s vacuum cleaners come in a variety of sizes and forms and are typically equipped with smart features, too. Dyson and Shark, for instance, boast an impressive catalog of upright and cordless vacuums designed for versatile and efficient cleans. Both brands offer multiple tools and attachments for their cleaners as well, allowing stick vacuums to transform into handheld appliances that can be used to clean homes, equipment, and even cars. For hassle-free cleaning, however, robot vacuums are a popular option. Roomba’s i3, i7, and s9 series of robovacs are well-known for their voice assistant compatibility, smart navigation, and personalized cleaning schedules.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005053/en/