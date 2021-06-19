Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Vitamix Deals (2021): Early Vitamix 5200, Ascent A3500 & More Blender Savings Listed by Deal Tomato

06/19/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Prime Day Vitamix deals for 2021, featuring all the latest Vitamix Ascent A3500 smart blender & 5200 blender deals

Find the latest early Vitamix deals for Prime Day 2021, including professional grade Vitamix 5200 blender, Vitamix 7500, Ascent A3500 smart blender & more sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Vitamix deals:

Best blender deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix has a varied catalog of professional blenders designed to speed up food preparations. Among its best-selling models, the Vitamix 5200 is known for its variable speed control, large-capacity container, and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. Meanwhile, the sleek-looking Vitamix A3500 boasts touchscreen controls, program presets, and even built-in wireless connectivity.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:19aNANT DE DRANCE : advances in the commissioning
PU
07:19aHYDRO EXPLOITATIONS SOCIETE ANONYME  : Measurements and electrical assessments
PU
07:19aVITEOS SA : the analysis of transformer oils
PU
07:16aWALMART PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early TV, Laptop, Kitchen & Toy Deals For Days Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
07:12aWALMART'S PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Best Early Deals for Days Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
06:51aTHE LATEST : UK holds 1st festival since pandemic start
AQ
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
06:21aPRIME DAY KEURIG COFFEE MAKER DEALS (2021) : Top Early K-Elite, K-Classic, K-Duo & Mini Coffee Maker Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab
BU
06:21a70 & 75 INCH TV PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG & More 4K TV Savings Listed by Saver Trends
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4JD.COM, INC. : IN-DEPTH REPORT: JD 618 Analysis: Behind the Number of 343.8 billion
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

HOT NEWS