Prime Day Vitamix Deals (2021): Early Vitamix 5200, Ascent A3500 & More Blender Savings Listed by Deal Tomato

Early Prime Day Vitamix deals for 2021, featuring all the latest Vitamix Ascent A3500 smart blender & 5200 blender deals

Find the latest early Vitamix deals for Prime Day 2021, including professional grade Vitamix 5200 blender, Vitamix 7500, Ascent A3500 smart blender & more sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Vitamix deals:

Best blender deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix has a varied catalog of professional blenders designed to speed up food preparations. Among its best-selling models, the Vitamix 5200 is known for its variable speed control, large-capacity container, and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. Meanwhile, the sleek-looking Vitamix A3500 boasts touchscreen controls, program presets, and even built-in wireless connectivity.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005057/en/