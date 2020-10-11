Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 & Cell Phone Deals (2020): Top Early Smartphone Savings Revealed by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Save on a wide selection of Android mobile phone & iPhone deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring all the best Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20, Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11, and more cell phone discounts

Compare the best early iPhone and Android smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the latest Pixel 4, iPhone 11, and Galaxy S20 discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

More cell phone deals:

Interested in more deals on unlocked and carrier-locked iPhones, Galaxy phones and Android flagships? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to compare the full range of active offers available now.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers are active for a restricted period of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and more top brands. The latest cell phones from the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel lines still dominate the smartphone game. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 line, which includes the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, one of the fastest processors for cell phones. There have been rumors of an iPhone 12 on the horizon, but it has yet to be confirmed by Apple.

For Android cell phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series remains a top-rated option, thanks to their advanced cameras and powerful QualComm processor. For hyperfast connection speeds, there are also 5G versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and the latest S20 FE (BTS Fans Edition). To rival this, Google Pixel also announced its 5G-capable cell phones: the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Other noteworthy Google Pixel models are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The biggest in Amazon’s history, last year’s Prime Day sale sold more than 175 million items including smart home devices, kitchen appliances and grocery items.

Looking for more iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 4, and more Android phone deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aEU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute - FT
RE
07:54aAMAZON PRIME DAY MACBOOK, CHROMEBOOK & LAPTOP DEALS 2020 : Early Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & HP Laptop Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
07:53aBTS holds two online concerts after suspending 'Map of the soul' world tour
AQ
07:43a13 BEST PRIME DAY LAPTOP DEALS (2020) : Top Early ASUS, Lenovo, Dell & HP Chromebook & Notebook, Microsoft Surface & Apple MacBook Savings Presented by Consumer Articles
BU
07:20aANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Partial repurchase of the notes
PU
07:16aAUDI CHIEF SEES 2020 SALES DOWN DESPITE STRONG Q3 : Automobilwoche
RE
06:56aBEST AMAZON PRIME DAY WEBCAM, SECURITY CAMERA, & DSLR DEALS (2020) : Top Early Camera Sales Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
06:39aHaunted by Christmas past, Britain's M&S tackles food waste
RE
06:14aPRIME DAY IPHONE 11, GALAXY S20, PIXEL 4 & CELL PHONE DEALS (2020) : Top Early Smartphone Savings Revealed by Consumer Walk
BU
06:05a15 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY CELL PHONE & IPHONE DEALS 2020 : Early iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 5 & 4 Sales Presented by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
313 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..
4RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
5Dubai non-oil private sector continues modest growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group