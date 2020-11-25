Log in
Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/25/2020
Ontario, CA, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. announced its third-quarter 2020 financial results today, November 25, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on December 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the third-quarter results.

To access the conference call, please dial 1 334-777-6978 (U.S.) or 800-367-2403 (Int’l) and reference Conference ID number 5574214. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who are unable to listen to the conference call, there will be a replay available through Thursday, December 18, 2020.

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare, along with the affiliated Prime Healthcare Foundation, is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime serves over 600 communities, employs 35,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

Elizabeth Nikels
Prime Healthcare
909-235-4305
enikels@primehealthcare.com

