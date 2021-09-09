Prime Minister Florin Cîțu participated in the inauguration of the Palace of Justice in Ploiesti

Statements by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu following his participation in the inauguration of the Palace of Justice in Ploiesti

[Check against delivery]

Florin Cîțu: I have come here to inaugurate this beautiful Palace of Justice. It has an odd story that everybody told it, which should never happen in the term of this government, waiting 20 years or more to build this space. Judiciary deserves such premises everywhere in Romania, and you could see in this budget too, each time, we will ensure the necessary resources to continue the ongoing investment projects and the future ones, in connection with the judiciary. If there are questions, some brief questions.

Reporter: In connection with the notification?

Florin Cîțu: I think it is being submitted in these moments.

Reporter: How much are you waiting for an answer?

Florin Cîțu: From who?

Reporter: From CCR?

Florin Cîțu: CCR decides. We see when the response is coming. We submit today the notification. I think the office is dealing with it.

Reporter: Linked to the need to increase the minimum salary. Can you give us more details, a certain percent, and what would be that percent?

Florin Cîțu: You know very well that I have said each time that it should be a transparent formula to take into account the economic background, and it should be a decision we take and we do not change every year. We had two objectives in yesterday's discussion and both have been attained: first - the minimum salary is no longer a political instrument and both employers and trade unions agreed, secondly - surprisingly, the proposal of increasing the minimum salary came first from employers. Therefore, it was easy to agree on the need to raise the minimum salary. There is a not too big percentage difference between employers and trade unions, and of course, after we agree on the formula to be used every year, we will adopt the decision too.

Reporter: Can you tell us the percentage?

Florin Cîțu: 8 percent- employers, and 10 percent - the others. I say we can get along.

Reporter: What is the current situation of the Government? Will there be a problem with PNRR?

Florin Cîțu: No, no problem. Things are going very well. Romanians need to know that the government is moving forward. Interim ministers will take over the ongoing projects. I have been involved from day one in PNRR, I have had talks with the European Commission through the minister and directly, we are on the home stretch, and I will make sure that this month the PNRR is approved. The other investment projects have been delayed due to animosities inside the coalition and we could not approve the budget revision. Once we have approved the budget revision, all these projects will move forward. All I can tell you is that all the reforms, including PNRR, and it is about the pension reform, the public pay reform, the public administration reform, Educated Romania project - we have already started working on it and on Friday we will have the first relevant decision of the government - everything goes on. Nothing stops.

Reporter: Is Mr Orban likely to be excluded from the party as you said that it happens with those who act against the government?

Florin Cîțu: It is not about Mr Orban here, but about PNL members, PNL lawmakers who are there, and who have been voted because they were on PNL lists. From my point of view, it is not acceptable to take any step to bring down the government. Only PSD can do that, only Dragnea, I see that USR copied that method.

Reporter: Is Mr Orban likely to be changed from office?

Florin Cîțu: We have not discussed this.

Reporter: When does the vulnerable consumer law become effective?

Florin Cîțu: The vulnerable consumer law was approved yesterday and I am glad that, after I insisted for a month, the Parliament finally found the time for it. The law waited in the Romanian Parliament for several months, but there was no time for it. They voted it yesterday, finally. I want to see the exact details because I understood that there are some changes. We do have the resources, but this is not enough. The vulnerable consumer law is not enough for this winter. There are other measures to consider for the next period.

Reporter: Is the gigacalory price cut this year or stays the same this year too?

Florin Cîțu: We will see all decisions, all packages for this winter. This is why I tell you that it is an important situation. Romanians should know that the government is running well. We need to manage a pandemic. I am disappointed that a health minister can leave a ministry without leadership in the midst of a pandemic when we already have 2,000 cases of infection and more than 400 people in ICU, but that's it. We're moving on. I asked Mr Nelu Tataru to be an honorary adviser to take over and manage this situation. We have to manage a pandemic, we have the energy prices, we will work on it too, there are many things to address: minimum salary, etc. The government carries on, we are responsible.

Reporter: Can you please tell us if it is suitable for Mr Orban to delegate his responsibilities as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies?

Florin Cîțu: It was suitable to do it in the BPR(Reunited Political Bureau) meeting when he voted against it. Thank you.