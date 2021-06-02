Prime Minister Florin Cîțu's meeting with the Vice -President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič

PRESS RELEASE

Prime Minister Florin Cîțu had today, May 31, 2021, a meeting with the Vice- President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, on the occasion of his visit to Bucharest.

The presence in Romania of European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight is also marked by his participation in the opening ceremony of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Cîțu expressed his appreciation for the special openness shown by the European Commission Vice- President Šefčovič towards Romania's European priorities on dossiers of national importance, and for the constant support provided for their reflection in European decisions.

The two officials emphasized the strategic importance, as an investment for the future, of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the development of resilience, under close coordination of EU and NATO actions, based on the exchange of information and best practices. In this context, Vice-President Šefčovič highlighted the key role of the future Cybersecurity Competence Center, based in Bucharest, while confirming the European Commission's full readiness to closely work with the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre.

The Romanian Prime Minister thanked for the European Commission's cooperation and support in advancing the process of rendering the Cybersecurity Competence Centre operational. In this context, Prime Minister underlined Romania's pragmatic commitment to contributing in a concrete manner to supporting efforts designed to strengthen European and Euro-Atlantic strategic resilience in order to respond to current and future challenges. Moreover, Prime Minister emphasized the need to stimulate the capacity and significant potential of the European industry, in the joint effort to reduce the European Union's external dependence. The diversification of resources for ensuring the double transition, green and digital, was also pointed out by both officials.

For attaining the goal of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, the interlocutors agreed on the importance of maintaining coordination across the EU, especially by accelerating vaccination campaigns, which have already proved successful, and starting the post-pandemic economic recovery at a steady pace .

Prime Minister Florin Cîțu emphasized the importance of implementing the Recovery and Resilience Facility to ensure a robust European economic recovery and stated that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be submitted today to the European Commission.

Prime Minister assured of the full commitment of the Romanian Government to the promotion of mature projects included in the National Plan, reflected by the development of substantial political reforms, investments in the infrastructure modernization, and to the balanced consolidation of the public finances designed to support the continuation of the convergence process.

The Head of the Romanian Executive also voiced appreciation for the Vice - President of the European Commission's particularly active involvement in the guarantee of the rights of European citizens in a post-Brexit context, and thanked, on this occasion, the senior European official for continuing his dynamic commitment to the efforts to resolve the situation generated by the application, by the United Kingdom, of discriminatory treatment for the citizens of some of the EU member states, including Romanians, regarding the work visas for this country.