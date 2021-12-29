|
Prime Minister Janez Janša meets with the Rector of the University of Ljubljana
Today, the Prime Minister Janez Janša met with the Rector of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Gregor Majdič, and the President of the Governing Board of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Emil Erjavec.
During the talks, the interlocutors exchanged views on current topics in higher education, and also touched upon the issues of investments and the promotion of cooperation between the University of Ljubljana and the economy.
