Prime Minister Janez Janša meets with the Rector of the University of Ljubljana

12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
Today, the Prime Minister Janez Janša met with the Rector of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Gregor Majdič, and the President of the Governing Board of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Emil Erjavec.

[Link]

PM Janez Janša met with the Rector of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Gregor Majdič, and the President of the Governing Board of the University of Ljubljana, Professor Dr Emil Erjavec. | Author Kabinet predsednika vlade

During the talks, the interlocutors exchanged views on current topics in higher education, and also touched upon the issues of investments and the promotion of cooperation between the University of Ljubljana and the economy.

Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


