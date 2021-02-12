Prime Minister: Japan is an important partner of Lithuania in Asia

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a remote conversation with Ambassador of Japan Shiro Yamasaki and has discussed bilateral cooperation.

'The memory of Japanese diplomat, the Righteous Among the Nations Chiune Sugihara, brings closer Japan and Lithuania. Last year, together with Japan, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of Visas for Life. The year 2020 was designated as the Year of Chiune Sugihara. Before the pandemic, this led to a growing number of tourists from Japan to Lithuania,' said the Prime Minister.

During the conversation, bilateral economic cooperation was discussed. Japan is Lithuania's second largest economic partner in the Asian region. Over the decade, the trade turnover between Lithuania and Japan has increased sixfold.

The Prime Minister has emphasised that Japan's investment development in fintech, cyber security, computer game industry, life sciences, manufacturing, and other sectors is important for Lithuania. Lithuania would also expect the involvement of Japanese businesses in transport and logistics projects.

The Prime Minister has noted that Lithuania seeks to strengthen the EU security dialogue with Japan and other like-minded countries in the region, with whom Lithuania shares common values of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and freedoms.

'We are getting ready for Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic athletes and their coaches have started to be vaccinated today,' said the Prime Minister.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Lithuania following restoration of its independence. This is an excellent opportunity to take stock of our cooperation and draw guidelines for the future strategic partnership between Lithuania and Japan.