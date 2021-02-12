Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister: Japan is an important partner of Lithuania in Asia

02/12/2021 | 12:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a remote conversation with Ambassador of Japan Shiro Yamasaki and has discussed bilateral cooperation.

'The memory of Japanese diplomat, the Righteous Among the Nations Chiune Sugihara, brings closer Japan and Lithuania. Last year, together with Japan, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of Visas for Life. The year 2020 was designated as the Year of Chiune Sugihara. Before the pandemic, this led to a growing number of tourists from Japan to Lithuania,' said the Prime Minister.

During the conversation, bilateral economic cooperation was discussed. Japan is Lithuania's second largest economic partner in the Asian region. Over the decade, the trade turnover between Lithuania and Japan has increased sixfold.

The Prime Minister has emphasised that Japan's investment development in fintech, cyber security, computer game industry, life sciences, manufacturing, and other sectors is important for Lithuania. Lithuania would also expect the involvement of Japanese businesses in transport and logistics projects.

The Prime Minister has noted that Lithuania seeks to strengthen the EU security dialogue with Japan and other like-minded countries in the region, with whom Lithuania shares common values of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and freedoms.

'We are getting ready for Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic athletes and their coaches have started to be vaccinated today,' said the Prime Minister.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Lithuania following restoration of its independence. This is an excellent opportunity to take stock of our cooperation and draw guidelines for the future strategic partnership between Lithuania and Japan.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 05:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/11PRIME MINISTER : Japan is an important partner of Lithuania in Asia
PU
02/11Dollar headed for weekly loss, bitcoin hits record $49,000
RE
02/11U.S. DoJ says man in North Carolina charged with threatening Biden
RE
02/11Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign
RE
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/11STABLE AND SANE : Making employees No. 1 in a crisis
RE
02/11Indian shares muted as Infosys gains, ITC slides
RE
02/11Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss N.Korea, Myanmar
RE
02/11Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public
RE
02/11Japan govt to seek to block Kawabuchi as Tokyo 2020 Mori's replacement -Fuji TV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
2Disney returns to profit as streaming success offsets pandemic-hit parks
3Britain, EU stress commitment to solve Northern Ireland border row
4ECOGRAF LIMITED : ECOGRAF : Successfully Completes A$54.6 Million Institutional Placement to Accelerate Constr..
5INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : INTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Sell Kwidzyn Mill in Poland
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ