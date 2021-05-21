Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister to discuss the third wave and rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Prime Minister confirmed receiving Manitoba's request for additional federal assistance, and committed to working with the province to provide additional supports to keep people safe.

The two leaders also discussed how both governments can continue working cooperatively to quickly deliver safe and effective vaccines to Manitobans.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Pallister agreed to keep working together. They noted that continued close federal-provincial partnership will help to manage the impacts of the third wave in the province, and to move forward on a path to economic recovery.