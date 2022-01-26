Log in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen discussed their shared concerns about Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine. They emphasized the importance of continued coordination and engagement between allies and partners. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The two leaders underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate the situation and to engage constructively in diplomacy. They emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen looked forward to continuing to work together to promote security, prosperity, and the rules-based international order.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


