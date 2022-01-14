Prime Minister Kallas discusses energy price issues with electricity suppliers

The situation which has resulted from the sharp rise in energy prices was discussed at the meeting, as were options for mitigating the difficulties faced by companies and ordinary people in the short and longer term. "The rise in the exchange price of electricity has come as a shock to people in Estonia and is a real source of concern for them," Prime Minister Kallas said. "We are looking for a happy medium here. There are no simple solutions, and discussions are ongoing. It is a difficult time for a lot of people at the moment, so we all have to do our bit to come up with solutions and cope with the crisis."

Prime Minister Kallas confirmed that the government is doing and will continue to do everything it can to support individuals and companies who find themselves in difficulty and need help. It has already implemented measures worth more than 240 million euros to compensate the marked rise in energy prices. The current bottlenecks and future options open to the energy market were also discussed by the cabinet today in order to ensure lower and more stable prices for consumers going forward.

Photos from meeting: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stenbockimaja/albums/72177720295930898