Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Kallas discusses energy price issues with electricity suppliers

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The situation which has resulted from the sharp rise in energy prices was discussed at the meeting, as were options for mitigating the difficulties faced by companies and ordinary people in the short and longer term. "The rise in the exchange price of electricity has come as a shock to people in Estonia and is a real source of concern for them," Prime Minister Kallas said. "We are looking for a happy medium here. There are no simple solutions, and discussions are ongoing. It is a difficult time for a lot of people at the moment, so we all have to do our bit to come up with solutions and cope with the crisis."

Prime Minister Kallas confirmed that the government is doing and will continue to do everything it can to support individuals and companies who find themselves in difficulty and need help. It has already implemented measures worth more than 240 million euros to compensate the marked rise in energy prices. The current bottlenecks and future options open to the energy market were also discussed by the cabinet today in order to ensure lower and more stable prices for consumers going forward.

Photos from meeting: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stenbockimaja/albums/72177720295930898

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aPHILIPS : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
PU
05:12aWUXI SUNLIT SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
05:12aSODEXO : Entegra acquires CHR-HA, a purchasing organization for independent hospitality businesses in France
PU
05:12a2022 : The year of AI in B2B
PU
05:12aPHOENIX : Standard Life to move £15bn of assets and 1.5m pension customers to sustainable…
PU
05:12aBAE : New research demonstrates the value of defence in boosting UK prosperity
PU
05:12aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Third Quarter FY21/22 Results
PU
05:12aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : “Sygnum” digital asset bank
PU
05:12aIFAST : launches digital video channel iFAST TV to further investor education
PU
05:11aThe latest from London: Investors shrug off GDP news
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief
3Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

HOT NEWS